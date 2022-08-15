×

Rio Tinto’s Mongolia expansion plans dealt another blow

Copper mine Turquoise Hill Resources rejects the producer’s $2.7bn buyout offer

15 August 2022 - 17:01 Thomas Biesheuvel
The miner is looking to increase its exposure to so-called future-facing commodities such as copper and nickel. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Rio Tinto’s $2.7bn offer to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources has been rejected, blocking its efforts to gain greater control of a giant copper mine it’s developing in Mongolia. 

Rio’s offer doesn’t “fairly reflect the fundamental and long-term strategic value of the company’s majority ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi project”, Turquoise Hill said Monday, after appointing a special committee to review the bid.

The rejection is a setback for Rio CEO Jakob Stausholm, who has prioritised getting stalled projects moving, while rebuilding the company’s reputation after a series of missteps. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which in turn holds a two-thirds share in Oyu Tolgoi.

Rio said in a statement that it was disappointed by the decision of the special committee and reiterated its proposal to buy Turquoise Hill. The offer would deliver “compelling value” for minority investors, it said.

The miner is also looking to increase its exposure to so-called future-facing commodities, the natural resources such as copper and nickel that are key for the green energy transition. Taking a big stake in the Oyu Tolgoi mine was an obvious way to achieve that goal.

Earlier in 2022, Rio struck a deal with the government to start work on a long-delayed $6.9bn underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi after agreeing to write off $2.4bn owed by the state. 

The mining sector largely turned its back on big deals since a commodity crash in the middle of the last decade. Yet that’s now changing as the biggest miners push to increase their exposure to commodities such as copper. Last week, BHP Group, the biggest miner, had a $5.8bn offer for copper miner Oz Minerals rejected.

In March, Rio Tinto offered C$34 ($25.9) a share to Turquoise Hill’s minority shareholders, a then 32% premium to its previous closing closing price. Turquoise Hill closed at C$33.54 on Friday.

“Engagement between the parties has not resulted in a consensus on value and price or in any improved proposal from Rio Tinto,” Turquoise Hill said in a statement on Monday.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Thungela books record profit, but cuts guidance on rail woes

The miner cashed in on record coal prices in its half-year to end-June, but reduces full-year forecast by almost a tenth
Companies
10 hours ago

Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ‘funding floodgates’ for rural empowerment

Miner has access to a $70m reinsurance facility to write guarantees out of London, which the company wants to spend over the next 15 months
Companies
5 days ago

Sibanye reduces output target for US palladium mines after floods

Amid staff shortages warm spell led to rapid melting of snow in the mountains in Montana
News
4 days ago

Eskom coal supplier Seriti to develop 3GW of renewables by 2030

The R892m deal means a 51% interest in Windlab Africa with projects in SA and East Africa
Companies
10 hours ago
