Mahindra charges ahead with five new electric SUVs

SUVs — designed in the UK — are crucial for the carmaker to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra launched five electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) on Monday designed in the UK as it seeks to expedite its lagging switch to battery-powered cars in India.
The SUVs will be sold under two brands — XUV and BE — the carmaker said in a video presentation. The electric vehicles (EVs) were conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK.
Producing a range of clean vehicles is crucial for Mahindra to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors in India’s nascentEV market. Mahindra, a local leader in electric three-wheelers, currently sells only one electric car, the e-Verito, despite having a first-mover advantage with its purchase of an Indian electric carmaker in 2010.
India’s adoption of EVs has fallen behind other major countries such as China due to sparse charging infrastructure and high upfront-cost of battery-powered cars. Decarbonising transport is key for India, which is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, to meet its goal of becoming net-carbon zero by 2070.
Ola’s plans
The first of the Mahindra’s e-SUVs will be launched by the end of 2024 for the Indian market while the other three should be out by 2026, the company said in a statement.
In a sign of how the market is getting crowded, Bhavish Aggarwal’s start-up, Ola Electric Mobility, announced plans on the same day to launch its first EV in mid-2024 and price it at less than $50,000 for the Indian market.
Mahindra’s new wholly owned EV unit was valued at $9.1bn when it attracted an investment of $250m by British International Investment in July. The carmaker’s executive director, Rajesh Jejurikar, expects as much as 30% of Mahindra’s SUV portfolio to be electric by 2027 with the launch of eight electric SUVs by then.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mahindra charges ahead with five new electric SUVs
India’s adoption of EVs has fallen behind other major countries such as China due to sparse charging infrastructure
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra launched five electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) on Monday designed in the UK as it seeks to expedite its lagging switch to battery-powered cars in India.
The SUVs will be sold under two brands — XUV and BE — the carmaker said in a video presentation. The electric vehicles (EVs) were conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK.
Producing a range of clean vehicles is crucial for Mahindra to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors in India’s nascent
EV market. Mahindra, a local leader in electric three-wheelers, currently sells only one electric car, the e-Verito, despite having a first-mover advantage with its purchase of an Indian electric carmaker in 2010.
India’s adoption of EVs has fallen behind other major countries such as China due to sparse charging infrastructure and high upfront-cost of battery-powered cars. Decarbonising transport is key for India, which is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, to meet its goal of becoming net-carbon zero by 2070.
Ola’s plans
The first of the Mahindra’s e-SUVs will be launched by the end of 2024 for the Indian market while the other three should be out by 2026, the company said in a statement.
In a sign of how the market is getting crowded, Bhavish Aggarwal’s start-up, Ola Electric Mobility, announced plans on the same day to launch its first EV in mid-2024 and price it at less than $50,000 for the Indian market.
Mahindra’s new wholly owned EV unit was valued at $9.1bn when it attracted an investment of $250m by British International Investment in July. The carmaker’s executive director, Rajesh Jejurikar, expects as much as 30% of Mahindra’s SUV portfolio to be electric by 2027 with the launch of eight electric SUVs by then.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Audi’s ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers go live in SA
DAVID FURLONGER: Tesla ups the brand ante
Online trends indicate more SA buyers searching for EVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Audi’s ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers go live in SA
DAVID FURLONGER: Tesla ups the brand ante
Prices released for 2022 Range Rover Sport
Roam Air is a made-in-Africa electric motorcycle
Online trends indicate more SA buyers searching for EVs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.