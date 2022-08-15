×

Mahindra charges ahead with five new electric SUVs

India’s adoption of EVs has fallen behind other major countries such as China due to sparse charging infrastructure

15 August 2022 - 19:15 Ragini Saxena and Chris Kay
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra launched five electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) on Monday designed in the UK as it seeks to expedite its lagging switch to battery-powered cars in India. 

The SUVs will be sold under two brands — XUV and BE — the carmaker said in a video presentation. The electric vehicles (EVs) were conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. 

Producing a range of clean vehicles is crucial for Mahindra to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors in India’s nascent
EV market. Mahindra, a local leader in electric three-wheelers, currently sells only one electric car, the e-Verito, despite having a first-mover advantage with its purchase of an Indian electric carmaker in 2010. 

India’s adoption of EVs has fallen behind other major countries such as China due to sparse charging infrastructure and high upfront-cost of battery-powered cars. Decarbonising transport is key for India, which is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, to meet its goal of becoming net-carbon zero by 2070.  

Ola’s plans

The first of the Mahindra’s e-SUVs will be launched by the end of 2024 for the Indian market while the other three should be out by 2026, the company said in a statement.

In a sign of how the market is getting crowded, Bhavish Aggarwal’s start-up, Ola Electric Mobility, announced plans on the same day to launch its first EV in mid-2024 and price it at less than $50,000 for the Indian market.

Mahindra’s new wholly owned EV unit was valued at $9.1bn when it attracted an investment of $250m by British International Investment in July. The carmaker’s executive director, Rajesh Jejurikar, expects as much as 30% of Mahindra’s SUV portfolio to be electric by 2027 with the launch of eight electric SUVs by then.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

