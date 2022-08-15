Elon Musk tells China’s censors about his vision for the future

SUVs — designed in the UK — are crucial for the carmaker to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Tesla’s Elon Musk contributed a column to the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government entities to censor online content.
The billionaire laid out a familiar vision for how technology can ensure humanity’s future for the July edition of the CAC’s official magazine, joining local industry luminaries including Ant Group chairman Eric Jing, who offered his thoughts on responsible tech development that promotes inclusiveness.
Those views echo the broader goals of President Xi Jinping’s administration, which for more than a year has worked to curtail the power of tech leaders including Tencent and Alibaba. That crackdown, which wiped out more than $1-trillion (R16.4-trillion) of market value, began when regulators halted Ant’s record initial public offering in 2020 and peaked around the time Didi Global delisted — an effort the CAC drove.
Musk’s musings are reminiscent of outreach by Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai in years past, when US internet companies harboured aspirations of working with the world’s No. 2 economy. The Tesla CEO is also in a legal battle with Twitter over an acquisition he cast as critical to free speech before attempting to back out of the deal. The social media service is officially banned in China.
“Musk is trying to walk the same tightrope that Zuckerberg and Pichai walked before him — but these are different times,” said Kendra Schaefer, head of tech policy research at Trivium China. “Tech execs trying to maintain healthy relationships in China are increasingly seeing that decision being taken out of their hands by either Chinese regulations, US users, or the US government. If Musk isn’t sitting in front of a congressional committee within a year being grilled on his relationship with China, I’ll be flabbergasted.”
China is the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles and home to Tesla’s most productive factory in the world in Shanghai. Its suppliers include Contemporary Amperex Technology Company, the world’s top manufacturer of EV batteries, based in Fujian province. While some Chinese consumers have alleged safety, quality and customer service issues that Tesla has apologised for, and its domestic data collection has come under scrutiny, Musk has described the market as key to the company’s growth plans.
Tesla shares were little changed as of 8.50am on Monday in New York, before the start of regular trading.
After joining Xi’s World Internet Conference to extol the virtues of international co-operation in September and opening a new showroom in January in China’s Xinjiang region, Musk has been criticised for his close ties to Beijing. A representative for Tesla China confirmed Musk wrote the article but declined to comment further.
“I want to do everything we can to maximise the use of technology to help achieve a better future for humanity,” Musk wrote. “To that end, any area that contributes to a sustainable future is worthy of our investment.”
Musk said in the column that the magazine — the inaugural edition of which was published this year — reached out to him for the article. The entrepreneur touched on his businesses including Neuralink, which is working on brain-machine interfaces, and the humanoid Tesla Bot, the first prototype of which is set to debut soon. He addresses the column to his “Chinese friends” and described Space Exploration Technologies Corp’s mission to create a self-sustaining city on Mars.
“I hope more people will join us in our fight to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” Musk wrote. “I also welcome more like-minded Chinese partners to join us in exploring clean energy, artificial intelligence, human-machine collaboration and space exploration to create a future worth waiting for.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Elon Musk tells China’s censors about his vision for the future
The billionaire laid out a familiar vision for how technology can ensure humanity’s future for the July edition of the Cyberspace Administration of China’s official magazine
Tesla’s Elon Musk contributed a column to the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government entities to censor online content.
The billionaire laid out a familiar vision for how technology can ensure humanity’s future for the July edition of the CAC’s official magazine, joining local industry luminaries including Ant Group chairman Eric Jing, who offered his thoughts on responsible tech development that promotes inclusiveness.
Those views echo the broader goals of President Xi Jinping’s administration, which for more than a year has worked to curtail the power of tech leaders including Tencent and Alibaba. That crackdown, which wiped out more than $1-trillion (R16.4-trillion) of market value, began when regulators halted Ant’s record initial public offering in 2020 and peaked around the time Didi Global delisted — an effort the CAC drove.
Musk’s musings are reminiscent of outreach by Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai in years past, when US internet companies harboured aspirations of working with the world’s No. 2 economy. The Tesla CEO is also in a legal battle with Twitter over an acquisition he cast as critical to free speech before attempting to back out of the deal. The social media service is officially banned in China.
“Musk is trying to walk the same tightrope that Zuckerberg and Pichai walked before him — but these are different times,” said Kendra Schaefer, head of tech policy research at Trivium China. “Tech execs trying to maintain healthy relationships in China are increasingly seeing that decision being taken out of their hands by either Chinese regulations, US users, or the US government. If Musk isn’t sitting in front of a congressional committee within a year being grilled on his relationship with China, I’ll be flabbergasted.”
China is the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles and home to Tesla’s most productive factory in the world in Shanghai. Its suppliers include Contemporary Amperex Technology Company, the world’s top manufacturer of EV batteries, based in Fujian province. While some Chinese consumers have alleged safety, quality and customer service issues that Tesla has apologised for, and its domestic data collection has come under scrutiny, Musk has described the market as key to the company’s growth plans.
Tesla shares were little changed as of 8.50am on Monday in New York, before the start of regular trading.
After joining Xi’s World Internet Conference to extol the virtues of international co-operation in September and opening a new showroom in January in China’s Xinjiang region, Musk has been criticised for his close ties to Beijing. A representative for Tesla China confirmed Musk wrote the article but declined to comment further.
“I want to do everything we can to maximise the use of technology to help achieve a better future for humanity,” Musk wrote. “To that end, any area that contributes to a sustainable future is worthy of our investment.”
Musk said in the column that the magazine — the inaugural edition of which was published this year — reached out to him for the article. The entrepreneur touched on his businesses including Neuralink, which is working on brain-machine interfaces, and the humanoid Tesla Bot, the first prototype of which is set to debut soon. He addresses the column to his “Chinese friends” and described Space Exploration Technologies Corp’s mission to create a self-sustaining city on Mars.
“I hope more people will join us in our fight to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” Musk wrote. “I also welcome more like-minded Chinese partners to join us in exploring clean energy, artificial intelligence, human-machine collaboration and space exploration to create a future worth waiting for.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DAVID FURLONGER: Tesla ups the brand ante
Squeezed consumers dent outlook for Asian tech firms
Ousting of Mr ‘Voltswagen’ should cool tensions, but Blume faces tough task
Tesla sells most of its bitcoin holdings
Panasonic to build EV battery plant in Kansas to supply Tesla
Pentagon and Musk’s SpaceX work on rocketing troops to Africa in 60 minutes
Tesla deliveries plunge on China’s shutdown
Volkswagen determined to defend its position as market leader in China
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.