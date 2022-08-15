Alibaba and ByteDance in novel sharing of algorithm details with Beijing

Everyday expenses such as that for instant noodles and motorcycle taxis have been soaring — and increases might linger
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
China’s internet giants from Tencent Holdings to ByteDance have shared details of their prized algorithms with Beijing for the first time, an unprecedented move aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets.
The internet watchdog on Friday published a list describing 30 algorithms that firms including Alibaba Group Holding and Meituan employ to gather data on users, tailor personal recommendations and serve up content. While the public list stopped short of revealing the actual code, it wasn’t clear the extent to which internet firms may have revealed their underlying software to regulators in private.
The algorithms that decide which TikTok videos, WeChat posts and Instagram photos users see are considered the secret sauce of many online services, critical in capturing user attention and driving growth. China in March adopted regulations that require internet firms to disclose such tools, an effort to address complaints about data abuse that also helps regulators keep internet firms on a tighter leash.
“The information provided by the companies to the CAC [Cyberspace Administration of China] are much more detailed than what was published for sure, and that involves some business secrets, which is not possible to be released to the public,” said Zhai Wei, an executive director of the Competition Law Research Center at East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai.
Tech industry algorithms are jealously guarded and have been at the heart of political controversies worldwide. That disclosure requirement sets China apart from countries such as the US, where Meta Platforms and Alphabet have argued successfully that algorithms are business secrets, even as legislators and activists seek to better understand how they curate content and manage data.
The CAC for now requires only basic information from the companies, but it may seek more details to investigate allegations of data violations, Zhai added. The publication of the list means the implementation process is going smoothly, said Ding Mengdan, a lawyer at Beijing Yingke law firm’s Hangzhou office.
Short descriptions
China has been tightening regulations to rein in the once-unchecked expansion of the country’s tech giants. Last year, the country introduced the Personal Information Protection Law and the Data Security Law to set out tougher rules for how companies handle user data.
The algorithm list available for public review is confined to short descriptions of how they work, and the product and use cases where they apply. For example, ByteDance says its algorithm discerns a user’s likes and dislikes to recommend content on apps including short-video platform Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese cousin. Meituan says its algorithms help dispatch meal orders to riders in the most efficient way based on their downtime and delivery route.
Under the regulations, companies must also submit non-public information to the CAC, including a self-appraisal on the security of the algorithms, the data they collect, whether that encompasses sensitive biometric or identity information, and what data sources are used to train algorithms. The CAC — which issued the guidelines in tandem with the ministry of industry and information technology, the ministry of public security and the state administration for market regulation — said it will keep updating the list.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Alibaba and ByteDance in novel sharing of algorithm details with Beijing
The unprecedented move is aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets
China’s internet giants from Tencent Holdings to ByteDance have shared details of their prized algorithms with Beijing for the first time, an unprecedented move aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets.
The internet watchdog on Friday published a list describing 30 algorithms that firms including Alibaba Group Holding and Meituan employ to gather data on users, tailor personal recommendations and serve up content. While the public list stopped short of revealing the actual code, it wasn’t clear the extent to which internet firms may have revealed their underlying software to regulators in private.
The algorithms that decide which TikTok videos, WeChat posts and Instagram photos users see are considered the secret sauce of many online services, critical in capturing user attention and driving growth. China in March adopted regulations that require internet firms to disclose such tools, an effort to address complaints about data abuse that also helps regulators keep internet firms on a tighter leash.
“The information provided by the companies to the CAC [Cyberspace Administration of China] are much more detailed than what was published for sure, and that involves some business secrets, which is not possible to be released to the public,” said Zhai Wei, an executive director of the Competition Law Research Center at East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai.
Tech industry algorithms are jealously guarded and have been at the heart of political controversies worldwide. That disclosure requirement sets China apart from countries such as the US, where Meta Platforms and Alphabet have argued successfully that algorithms are business secrets, even as legislators and activists seek to better understand how they curate content and manage data.
The CAC for now requires only basic information from the companies, but it may seek more details to investigate allegations of data violations, Zhai added. The publication of the list means the implementation process is going smoothly, said Ding Mengdan, a lawyer at Beijing Yingke law firm’s Hangzhou office.
Short descriptions
China has been tightening regulations to rein in the once-unchecked expansion of the country’s tech giants. Last year, the country introduced the Personal Information Protection Law and the Data Security Law to set out tougher rules for how companies handle user data.
The algorithm list available for public review is confined to short descriptions of how they work, and the product and use cases where they apply. For example, ByteDance says its algorithm discerns a user’s likes and dislikes to recommend content on apps including short-video platform Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese cousin. Meituan says its algorithms help dispatch meal orders to riders in the most efficient way based on their downtime and delivery route.
Under the regulations, companies must also submit non-public information to the CAC, including a self-appraisal on the security of the algorithms, the data they collect, whether that encompasses sensitive biometric or identity information, and what data sources are used to train algorithms. The CAC — which issued the guidelines in tandem with the ministry of industry and information technology, the ministry of public security and the state administration for market regulation — said it will keep updating the list.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANTON HARBER: Racist, ignorant and brutally honest, BlenderBot3 is all too human
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech ...
PARMY OLSON: Secrets of social media likely to become less unknowable
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.