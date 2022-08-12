Toto offers R7bn for government’s Telkom stake

The UK’s science and medical industries are facing a reckoning over their links to racism in the past and present
The government has received an unsolicited bid for its 40.5% stake in Telkom after an announcement that MTN is planning to acquire part of the company.
Investment firm Toto Consortium made an offer valued at R7bn for the stake in the nation’s third-largest mobile phone company, according to Bloomberg calculations. The Telkom bid is based on a 30-day average share price of the company, plus a 20% black empowerment discount, according to an offer letter.
“The offer is subject to the satisfactory conclusion of a due diligence of Telkom,” according to the document dated July 24. “We are not averse to collaborating with other stakeholders.”
In July MTN announced it was planning a takeover offer for Telkom, sparking interest in the smaller operator, with internet-service provider Rain also announcing its intention to combine with Telkom.
State-run Telkom said it would consider a formal offer or proposal from Rain to merge, once received.
There are no plans to sell the government’s stake in Telkom “at the moment”, communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday in a written response to Toto’s bid. “Should this situation change, we will communicate.”
The National Treasury said in an emailed response to questions that it is unaware of the government’s intention to sell its Telkom stake.
Toto said the consortium had access to funding and took a long-term view on its investment approach.
“There is no predetermined plan to dilute and/or exit the investment,” it said in the letter, signed by Bongani Gigaba, chair of Toto Investment Holdings.
Toto previously made an approach to acquire SAA that was rejected within days. The firm sued the government for an alleged lack of transparency on the transaction, with the deal going to Global Airways, which owns domestic airline Lift, and private-equity firm Harith General Partners.
Toto is part of a consortium that controls a 24% stake in Richards Bay Minerals, majority owned by mining giant Rio Tinto. The investment is worth about R15bn, Toto said in the court documents.
Toto offers R7bn for government’s Telkom stake
The investment firm made an offer for the 40.5% stake in the country’s third-largest mobile phone company
