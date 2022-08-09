Think-tank exercise with former Pentagon officials shows Taiwan can repel invasion but at great cost
Bloomberg News
War game scenarios paint grim picture of a US-China war over Taiwan
As China undertook extensive military exercises off of Taiwan last week, a group of US defence experts in Washington was focused on their own simulation of an eventual — but for now entirely hypothetical — US-China war over the island.
The unofficial what-if game posits a US military response to a Chinese invasion in 2026. Even though the participants bring an American perspective, they are finding that a US-Taiwan victory, if there is one, could come at a huge cost.
“The results are showing that under most — though not all — scenarios, Taiwan can repel an invasion,” said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), where the war games are being held. “However, the cost will be very high to the Taiwanese infrastructure and economy and to US forces in the Pacific.”
In sessions that will run through September, retired US generals and navy officers and former Pentagon officials hunch like chess players over tabletops along with analysts from the CSIS think-tank. They move forces depicted as blue and red boxes and small wooden squares over maps of the Western Pacific and Taiwan. The results will be released to the public in December.
The not-necessarily-so assumption used in most of the scenarios: China invades Taiwan to force unification with the self-governed island, and the US decides to intervene heavily with its military. Also assumed but far from certain: Japan grants expanded rights to use US bases located on its territory, while stopping short of intervening directly unless Japanese land is attacked. Nuclear weapons aren’t used in the scenarios.
In 18 of the 22 rounds of the game played to this point, Chinese missiles sink a large part of the US and Japanese surface fleet and destroy “hundreds of aircraft on the ground,” according to Cancian, a former White House defence budget analyst and retired US Marine.
“However, allied air and naval counterattacks hammer the exposed Chinese amphibious and surface fleet, eventually sinking about 150 ships.
“The reason for the high US losses is that the US cannot conduct a systematic campaign to take down Chinese defences before moving in close,” he said.
“The US must send forces to attack the Chinese fleet, especially the amphibious ships, before establishing air or maritime superiority,” he said. “To get a sense of the scale of the losses, in our last game iteration, the US lost over 900 fighter/attack aircraft in a four-week conflict. That’s about half the navy and air force inventory.”
The Chinese missile force “is devastating while the inventory lasts” so US submarines and bombers with long-range missiles “are particularly important”, he said. “For the Taiwanese, anti-ship missiles are important, surface ships and aircraft less so.”
Surface ships “have a hard time surviving as long as the Chinese have long-range missiles available,” Cancian said. The game players haven’t made any estimates so far on the number of lives that would be lost or the sweeping economic impact of such a conflict.
Taiwan’s defence capabilities are an especially important part of the calculations, because its forces would be responsible for blunting and containing Chinese landings from the south — a scenario played out in the simulation.
“The success or failure of the ground war depends entirely on the Taiwanese forces,” Cancian said. “In all game iterations so far, the Chinese could establish a beachhead but in most circumstances cannot expand it. The attrition of their amphibious fleet limits the forces they can deploy and sustain. In a few instances, the Chinese were able to hold part of the island but not conquer the entire island.”
Taipei warns China’s military drills could lead to invasion
Anti-ship missiles — US-made Harpoons and Taiwanese-made weapons — would play a large role in the early destruction of the Chinese amphibious landing force, while Taiwan’s navy and half of its air force would be destroyed in the first days of the conflict, according to the modelling so far.
“Taiwan is a large island, and its army is not small,” said Eric Heginbotham, a principal research scientist at the MIT Centre for International Studies in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who is participating in the war game. “But from a qualitative standpoint, Taiwan’s army is not at all what it should be, and we have built that into the game. The transition to an all-volunteer military has been botched, and though conscripts remain an important component, the conscripts serve only four months.”
Perhaps the most disconcerting takeaway for Washington: the high-cost sequences conducted so far aren’t even the most challenging hypotheticals.
“We have not run the most pessimistic scenarios, where China might conquer the entire island,” Cancian said.
He said the four remaining rounds of the war games will “investigate some alternative scenarios — like the US delaying its support for Taiwan, strict Japanese neutrality and a pessimistic scenario that gives China a variety of advantages.”
Bloomberg News
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
