Volvo dangles hefty new-bond premium that has buyers piling in

A Newmark investor says the bonus was approved even after board members learnt Lutnick’s hedging deals involving Nasdaq shares had not lifted stock value
US retailers stocked up on goods last autumn and winter only to face a demand downturn as consumers divert spending to increasingly expensive fuel and food
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Volvo is proving that Europe’s sleepy market for new corporate-bond issues is still open — as long as returns are high enough to lure investors.
According to an informed source, Volvo Treasury, financing arm of the vehicle maker and one of Sweden’s biggest corporate-bond issuers, pulled in more than €3bn in bids for a €500m note, a coverage ratio of six times.
The demand enabled Volvo to slash the spread offered to buyers while sales of corporate debt in Europe are plunging and markets are recovering from the steep bond sell-offs earlier this year.
The bonds will price at a spread of 53 basis points above midswaps, well below its opening target of about 85 basis points. The revised pricing is about nine basis points above Volvo Treasury’s outstanding debt curve, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The deal provides a test of a market where European businesses have been hesitant to borrow, with rising interest rates from the world’s central banks and surging inflation stoking concern about a steep drop in economic growth. That resulted in one of the slowest markets for new bond issues in Europe in years, with sales by nonfinancial corporations down about 40% from a year ago.
The Volvo sale is the first from a European firm outside the finance industry since August 2, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and it comes after a global rally pushed a gauge of corporate default risk to the lowest in more than two months.
A Volvo Treasury spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by phone.
Volvo Treasury’s sale was expected to price later on Thursday. It’s the borrower’s third foray into Europe’s publicly syndicated debt market this year, the data show. A 2025 maturity euro note priced by Volvo Treasury in May has tightened about 20 basis points since it was issued.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Volvo dangles hefty new-bond premium that has buyers piling in
It is a test of a market where European businesses have been hesitant to borrow, with rising interest rates and surging inflation stoking fear about economic outlook
Image:
Volvo is proving that Europe’s sleepy market for new corporate-bond issues is still open — as long as returns are high enough to lure investors.
According to an informed source, Volvo Treasury, financing arm of the vehicle maker and one of Sweden’s biggest corporate-bond issuers, pulled in more than €3bn in bids for a €500m note, a coverage ratio of six times.
The demand enabled Volvo to slash the spread offered to buyers while sales of corporate debt in Europe are plunging and markets are recovering from the steep bond sell-offs earlier this year.
The bonds will price at a spread of 53 basis points above midswaps, well below its opening target of about 85 basis points. The revised pricing is about nine basis points above Volvo Treasury’s outstanding debt curve, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The deal provides a test of a market where European businesses have been hesitant to borrow, with rising interest rates from the world’s central banks and surging inflation stoking concern about a steep drop in economic growth. That resulted in one of the slowest markets for new bond issues in Europe in years, with sales by nonfinancial corporations down about 40% from a year ago.
The Volvo sale is the first from a European firm outside the finance industry since August 2, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and it comes after a global rally pushed a gauge of corporate default risk to the lowest in more than two months.
A Volvo Treasury spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by phone.
Volvo Treasury’s sale was expected to price later on Thursday. It’s the borrower’s third foray into Europe’s publicly syndicated debt market this year, the data show. A 2025 maturity euro note priced by Volvo Treasury in May has tightened about 20 basis points since it was issued.
Bloomberg
US corporate bond investors don’t think the troubled run is over, survey shows
ECB climate policies may push firms to change behaviour, Natixis says
‘New energy plan could spark growth for JSE and SA economy’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Countdown to the Festival of Motoring at end of August
Online trends indicate more SA buyers searching for EVs
Pricing for entry-level, all-electric Volvo XC40 P6 announced
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.