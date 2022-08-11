US notes concern about alleged Rwandan backing of rebels in DRC

Nobody has yet tested positive for the type of polio that can cause paralysis, but authorities have found the virus in London sewage samples
The US is concerned about “credible reports” that Rwanda is backing the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and had sent its own forces into its neighbour’s territory, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.
Such actions endanger regional security and stability, Blinken said at a joint media briefing on Thursday with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta in Kigali, the East African nation’s capital. President Joe Biden’s top envoy earlier held talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
The M23’s leadership largely comprises members of DRC’s Tutsi community, who say they are defending the interests of Rwandan-language speakers in the country and fighting Hutu rebel groups accused of bearing responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. More than 800,000 people, most of them Tutsi, were killed during the massacre.
A UN group of experts on DRC released a report earlier in August that said the Rwanda Defence Force had been equipping and fighting alongside M23 since November. The soldiers attacked rebel groups based in DRC who opposed the Rwandan government and fought against the DRC army to expand the rebel’s territory, said the group, which based its findings on eyewitness testimony and drone footage.
Rwanda has accused DRC of working closely with one of the Hutu-led groups, known as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). It also accused DRC of attacking and shelling its territory, killing its citizens and destroying property, and said it had a legitimate and sovereign right to defend itself.
The US recognised “that Rwanda has security concerns of its own, including reports of co-operation between the Congolese military and the FDLR,” Blinken said. Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, agreed to resume direct talks to try to defuse the tensions, he said.
Blinken is on the final leg of a three-nation African trip, that has included stops in SA and Congo.
US notes concern about alleged Rwandan backing of rebels in DRC
The US secretary of state told the media that such actions endangered regional security and stability
