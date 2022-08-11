×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sibanye cuts US palladium, platinum mines’ output forecast after Montana flooding

The mines have lately been plagued by operational challenges worsened by Covid-19 disruptions and skills shortages

11 August 2022 - 15:42 Felix Njini
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. cut its Montana-based palladium and platinum mines’ output forecast for this year after flooding and operational challenges affected production.
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. cut its Montana-based palladium and platinum mines’ output forecast for this year after flooding and operational challenges affected production.
Image: Bloomberg

Sibanye Stillwater cut its Montana-based palladium and platinum mines’ output forecast for this year after flooding and operational challenges affected production.

The Johannesburg-based precious-metals producer sees output at its Stillwater mines at 445,000 ounces to 460,000 ounces this year amid rising costs and as production takes a hit from floods in the area, Sibanye said on Thursday. 

The US mines, which were initially forecast to produce between 550,000 ounces and 580,000 ounces of palladium and platinum, were forced to halt activities for seven weeks after Montana was hit by widespread flooding following a warm spell that led to a rapid melt of snow in the mountains.

Sibanye’s CEO Neal Froneman acquired Stillwater Mining for $2.2bn in 2017. While that deal to diversify away from SA paid off as surging metals prices allowed Sibanye to resume paying dividends two years ago and recoup its investments, the Montana mines have lately been plagued by operational challenges worsened by Covid-19 disruptions and skills shortages, the company said.

Palladium and platinum output at the Stillwater mines fell 5.5% to 570,000 ounces last year after a rail collision. While Sibanye still aims to raise output to about 700,000 ounces by 2027, for now it’s “prudent to defer capital investment on original growth project and re-engineer the operations to protect margins and long-term value,” it said.

The miner said it expects the palladium market to swing into a surplus from the middle of this decade and that future price weakness requires operational repositioning.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com ©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Mining production slips for fifth straight month

The mining sector has been under pressure in 2022 due to load-shedding, a three-month strike in the gold sector and infrastructure bottlenecks
Economy
3 hours ago

Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ‘funding floodgates’ for rural empowerment

Miner has access to a $70m reinsurance facility to write guarantees out of London, which the company wants to spend over the next 15 months
Companies
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mine, factory data to reveal second quarter performance

Mining output and manufacturing data will provide insight on underlying health of the economy’s production side
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
War game scenarios paint grim picture of a ...
News
2.
Putin bans oil companies, banks from exiting ...
News
3.
Russian steelmaker Evraz puts North American ...
News
4.
Sri Lanka seeks to curb powers of office of the ...
News
5.
Emerging Eastern Europe nations to suffer if euro ...
News

Related Articles

Implats warns that strikes and load-shedding will take a toll

Companies / Mining

Glencore CEO says he had no idea about corruption at the mining company

News

Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ‘funding floodgates’ for rural ...

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.