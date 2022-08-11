Sanofi and GSK shed $40bn as litigation worries mount

A Newmark investor says the bonus was approved even after board members learnt Lutnick’s hedging deals involving Nasdaq shares had not lifted stock value
Sanofi, GSK and Haleon extended their declines and have lost a combined $40bn in market value since Tuesday’s close amid mounting concerns about litigation around recalled heartburn drug Zantac.
Sanofi fell as much as 13% on Thursday, taking its two-day decline to 20%, the steepest drop ever over that time frame. GSK slid as much as 12% in London, while its recent spin-off, Haleon, slumped 13%. GSK shares were at one point showing their worst one-day retreat since February 1998, before paring losses.
GSK declined to comment on stock moves and lawsuits around Zantac, while Haleon said it is not a party of the litigation proceedings and that it has never marketed the drug in any form in the US, either as Haleon or as GSK Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Zantac was popular once as an antacid but has drawn a flurry of US personal injury lawsuits alleging it causes cancer. Sanofi, GSK and Boehringer Ingelheim — among many other generic drugmakers — are accused of failing to properly warn users about the over-the-counter product’s health risks.
Highlighting an upcoming Illinois case on August 22 and some key court trials in early 2023, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis warned on Thursday that the issues are likely to act as short-term headwinds for both GSK and Sanofi shares.
The damages could possibly reach $10.5bn to $45bn, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, based on similar litigation settlements in the past. “There is considerable uncertainty at this stage surrounding the potential total financial impact of the Zantac litigation,” they wrote.
Zantac was withdrawn from the market in 2019 after the US Food and Drug Administration said it appears to produce unacceptably high levels of a cancer-causing chemical when exposed to heat for as little as five days.
UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe warned that some investors are avoiding Sanofi until there is further clarity. Downgrading her rating to neutral from buy, she said the litigation in early 2023 may become an “overhang” for the stock.
Sanofi has downplayed the risks of the litigation, with executives saying on an earnings call in July there is no reliable evidence that Zantac causes cancer and that plaintiffs will be unable to prove their claims.
Haleon said it has certain indemnification obligations to GSK and Pfizer, “which may include liabilities related to OTC Zantac”, in a prospectus ahead of listing its shares in London in July. That was while Credit Suisse analysts flagged Haleon’s involvement in Zantac litigation as limited.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Sanofi and GSK shed $40bn as litigation worries mount
The health giants battle lawsuits linking once popular heartburn drug Zantac to cancer
