News

Rwanda hikes interest rate by most since 2009 to tame inflation

The monetary policy committee increases the key policy rate to 6% from 5%

11 August 2022 - 23:45 Saul Butera
A view of the city of Kigali in Rwanda. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ TASS/ ALEXANDER SHCHERBAK
Rwanda’s central bank unleashed its biggest interest-rate hike in more than 13 years as runaway inflation caused it to revise its forecasts upwards.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) increased the key policy rate to 6% from 5%, governor John Rwangombwa said in the capital, Kigali. That’s the most since January 2009 and takes the cumulative rate increases for 2022 to 150 basis points. 

The MPC decided to hike to avoid second-round inflation effects and expects the increase, together with other measures coming from government, to bring the rate of price growth back within the central bank’s target range of 2% to 8% in the second half of next year, the governor said.

Annual urban inflation in Rwanda quickened to 15.6% in July, its highest level in at least 12 years, as the prices of bread to vegetables surged. It’s also breached the central bank’s target range for four months. 

Price pressures in the East Africa nation have been building since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened pandemic-induced breakdowns in supply chains that’s unleashed monetary policy tightening across the world — including in the US — at a scale last seen in the 1980s to cool inflation propelling the dollar higher.  

The Rwandan franc has been trading at record lows and weakened almost 2% against the dollar since March. High inflation has prompted the government to cut fuel taxes to rein in prices.

Inflation is projected to average 12.1% in 2022, compared with 9.2% forecast in May.

The hike aligns Rwanda with African peers such as SA and Egypt that have increased rates by 75 basis points or more to subdue inflation and, in some cases, to halt a sell-off in their currencies.

Rwanda’s economy, which earns most of its revenue from tea and coffee exports and tourism, is expected to expand 6% this year, the governor said. 

The Rwandan franc declined 0.32% against the dollar on Thursday to trade at 1,034.39 at 3.30pm.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Spike in prices may tilt Reserve Bank towards faster interest rate tightening

Consumer inflation reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, worse than market expectations
Economy
3 weeks ago

Ugandan shilling gets a boost from emergency rate hike

Central bank increases its benchmark rate to the highest since April 2020 as the East African country’s inflation outlook worsens
News
1 month ago

Zimbabwe’s central bank pushes rates to 200%

If the increase in inflation is not controlled, it will ‘reverse the significant economic gains achieved over the past two years’, the governor says
News
1 month ago

Kenya raises interest rate for first time in seven years

The move, to anchor inflation expectations as concerns about commodity prices build, was unexpected
News
2 months ago

Nigeria hikes benchmark interest rate for the first time in six years

Monetary policy committee votes to raise the rate by 150 bps to 13%
News
2 months ago

Ghana’s quarterly growth halves as inflation and debt hammer economy

Consumer inflation hit 27.6% year on year in May, an 18-year high
World
1 month ago
