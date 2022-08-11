HSBC faces months of turmoil from Ping An push for Asian spinoff

A Newmark investor says the bonus was approved even after board members learnt Lutnick’s hedging deals involving Nasdaq shares had not lifted stock value
Ping An Insurance Group is not convinced by HSBC’s case against a proposed spinoff of its Asia operations, arguing the lender is in need of urgent and radical change, according to a person familiar with its views.
The insurer estimates a spinoff would generate additional market value of $25bn to $35bn, release $8bn in capital requirements, and save on headquarter and infrastructure costs, the person said. Ping An believes that HSBC has only emphasised the downsides and challenges of spinning off the business.
The Chinese firm’s position underlines the continuing gulf between HSBC and its largest shareholder. It indicates that Ping An is unlikely to relent in its campaign for change, heralding months more uncertainty and turmoil for Europe’s largest lender.
Ping An also argues that as HSBC Holdings will remain a major shareholder of HSBC Asia, both parties will continue to benefit from a global network, the person said. The insurer’s view is that the cross-border wholesale banking revenues that HSBC says are at risk from any split include significant intra-Asia business, which would not be affected by a spinoff.
Many of its calculations have already appeared in a June 8 report by In Toto Consulting, which said the analysis was commissioned by “an independent third party”. Other analysts have generally questioned the benefits of a split, citing issues such as the likely complexity and costs involved.
“Debate about HSBC’s structure rumbles on, stoked by largest shareholder Ping An, but as previously, we believe regulatory and strategic complications will prevent any material change,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Tyce wrote last week following HSBC’s second-quarter results.
Chair Mark Tucker and CEO Noel Quinn last week said the Chinese insurer’s Asian carve-out plan is unworkable and poses a major risk to the London-headquartered company. It would also put Hong Kong’s place as a global financial centre at risk, with a break-up of HSBC potentially having a “negative impact” on the former British colony, Quinn warned.
HSBC set out 14 reasons why changing the bank’s structure is a bad idea, ranging from the length of time it would take — the bank reckons as long as five years — to the loss of direct access to US dollars.
The bank has also brought in advisers from Goldman Sachs and Robey Warshaw to advise on its options as it tries to rebuff Ping An’s campaign.
HSBC’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ping An’s call to split up Europe’s biggest bank has won some support from Hong Kong’s retail investor base, which owns about a third of the bank. Some see it as a surefire way of preventing a steady stream of payouts from being cut off as it was during the height of the pandemic.
A testy meeting on August 2 with Hong Kong shareholders featured protests outside the meeting, calling on the bank to agree to a spinoff.
HSBC faces months of turmoil from Ping An push for Asian spinoff
Insurer urges radical change but bank says a break-up could risk Hong Kong’s future
