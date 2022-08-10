Flying taxi firm Joby boosts contract with US defence ministry

A Newmark investor says the bonus was approved even after board members learnt Lutnick’s hedging deals involving Nasdaq shares had not lifted stock value
Joby Aviation, the electric aircraft company working on flying taxis, has increased the size of its contract with the US defence department to as much as $75m. The company plans to announce the new agreement on Wednesday.
The California-based company makes electric-powered, vertical take-off and landing vehicles, or eVTOLs. Its defence department deal, which runs to the end of 2025, more than doubled in size from a $30m value and now includes the US Marine Corps. The contract reflects recent interest from Washington in electric aircraft that are cheaper to maintain than traditional helicopters and have zero emissions.
“Continued momentum with government customers has always been an important part of how we go to market,” said Joby executive chair Paul Sciarra. He said additional military users testing the aircraft will help Joby improve manufacturing, flight operations and other functions before it launches a taxi service to the public — a milestone the company aims to hit in 2024.
Joby has been working with the Air Force for the past two years to test its prototype aircraft that transports four passengers at speeds up to about 320km/h and can fly about 250km on a single charge. The lightweight vehicles aren’t designed for combat and will be used mainly for military logistics including medical emergencies and transporting supplies.
Sciarra said that the US army and navy had also identified eVTOL aircraft as a “critical area of interest” although they were not part of the contract expansion announced Wednesday.
Like Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies and other eVTOL competitors vying to remake urban transportation, Joby must surmount regulatory and logistical hurdles before taking off.
In addition to earning commercial certification in the US and the UK and ramping up manufacturing, Joby will have to work to prevent accidents like the one that occurred earlier in 2022 in a remote testing facility near Jolon, California. The company said at the time that the incident would not affect its long-term plans because when the aircraft broke in midair, it was travelling at well above the maximum speed it would fly in service.
Joby has a market cap of $3.68bn and will report its second-quarter financial results Thursday.
