Experts warn against IPO move with Flutterwave under fire

Africa’s largest start-up, Flutterwave, is battling allegations of financial impropriety and personnel harassment from Lagos to Nairobi, as it considers pushing ahead and listing the company.
The Nigerian financial-technology company recently filled key positions including a CFO as it prepares for a possible initial public offering in 2023, said informed sources. It might, however, take longer as the company deals with a reputation crisis and amid a global market downturn, they said.
The business took a direct hit in July, when the Kenyan high court froze Flutterwave’s bank accounts under rules against money laundering and the central bank saying it is not licensed to operate payments services in the country. The company has for months battled lawsuits and allegations in the media, including claims of refusing former employees stock rights, harassment and bullying.
Flutterwave denied accusations of financial misconduct, including claims of money laundering in Kenya and irregularities related to stock options. It said it acted against those found culpable of any form of harassment in the company, and the IPO plan is subject to market conditions.
This is a blow to Flutterwave and its co-founder and CEO Olugbenga Agboola, who tripled the company’s valuation to $3bn within a year after attracting investments from venture capital firms including B Capital Group and Tiger Global Management. His stake in Flutterwave is worth more than $370m as of the company’s January funding round, according to an analysis by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index using Pitchbook data.
“The Flutterwave story was one of an African fintech and it being the leader for Africa as the next frontier for fintech and venture investors. Then the unraveling of that story started and it hasn’t stopped yet,” said Raj Kulasingam, a corporate lawyer, who with investment banker Vishal Agarwal, have made fivefold returns funding African startups since 2017. “With all of this, I don’t believe that the international public markets are ready for a Flutterwave IPO.”
Bloomberg interviewed at least three former Flutterwave employees who said a culture of harassment and bullying from executives had developed under Agboola. The people asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.
On the stock-award matter, a former employee, Gbemisola Ajayi, is suing Flutterwave. Ajayi is seeking $800,000 or the value of shares she said she was unfairly denied, according to court papers filed in Nigeria’s National Industrial Court.
Ajayi said she decided to leave the company in March 2020 after the working environment “became toxic” and weighed on her mental health, according to the filings. Out of “malice”, the firm refused to award stock options she was promised, she said in the filing.
Ajayi declined to comment beyond what was in the court fillings when contacted.
Flutterwave said conditions for the stock options award were not met before Ajayi resigned. The criteria included an audit and update on the company’s valuation, a vesting period and above-par performance, the company said in responding court papers. The case is next due in court in October.
In a response to questions, Flutterwave said that the company “followed all legal processes and procedures to allow third parties, including former employees, to sell their shares to other third parties”.
The Lagos and San Francisco-based company was founded six years ago and facilitates cross-border transactions in many currencies for companies, including Alibaba’s Alipay, and Uber, in primarily emerging and frontier markets.
For a highly-valued start-up, taking weeks to respond to the allegations “was incredibly damaging to the overall ecosystem and this latest news drama has again hurt”, said Eghosa Omoigui, founder and managing general partner of early-stage funder EchoVC Partners.
In the financial impropriety case, Kenya’s Assets Recovery Agency accused Flutterwave of money laundering and obtained court orders to block access to more than $44m in the company’s bank accounts, according to court documents. Flutterwave said the allegations are untrue, has records to verify that and is “working to ascertain the motive behind the false claims”.
Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge said on July 28 that Flutterwave is not licensed to operate as a payment service provider in the country.
Flutterwave, which registered its business in Kenya in 2017, said it was operating through partnerships with banks and mobile network firms. “We have been in constant engagement with the Central Bank of Kenya to ensure that we provide all the requirements, and we look forward to receiving our license,” it said. “We are committed to operating within the stipulated laws, regulations, and industry standards in Kenya.”
Agboola, 37, is seeking investors for Flutterwave’s IPO planned in the US and possibly Nigeria. Talks are still at an early stage and the company hasn’t yet mandated financial advisers, according to the people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing a private issue.
The company hired Oneal Bhambani from American Express in June to be CFO, and named Gurbhej Dhillon, formerly head of Goldman Sachs’s lending platform, Marcus, as its chief technology officer.
Strong Balance
“Given Flutterwave’s market position and strong balance sheet, the company has a significant growth opportunity over the next few years,” Bhambani said in an e-mailed response to questions on a possible listing. “Operationally, we are putting in place all aspects of controls, processes and infrastructure to prepare for an IPO subject to market conditions,” he said.
The firm bolstered its global finance team to include Rebecca Mendel, Danny Eidson, and Oscar Lan, from American Express and its Kabbage platform, said Bhambani.
Bankers are sceptical about the timing, said sources familiar with the listing plans. Flutterwave would benefit from holding off until at least 2023 to give the company time to address allegations, the sources said. Shareholders are also concerned about the general global market downturn, with technology firm-valuations among the worst hit, they said.
“Going to public markets is as much a public relations and marketing exercise as it is a fund-raising one. And at the moment Flutterwave’s brand equity is damaged,” said Agrawal. “They need to fix the problems.”
Bloomberg contacted more than a dozen of Flutterwave’s current investors, including Tiger Global and Whale Rock Capital, but did not receive any responses.
“It is pertinent that foreign investors work very closely with trusted local investors to carry out the necessary due diligence and ongoing assessment of the health of their portfolio companies beyond growth metrics,” said Surabhi Nimkar, partner at GreenHouse Capital which exited Flutterwave about two years ago. “Founders must carry their stakeholders along with transparency.”
