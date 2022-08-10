US inflation eases more than expected in July

Acquisition of the Swedish business will speed up development of products for mobile phones and tablets
Russian president is winning the energy war as Europe faces tough winter
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
US inflation decelerated in July by more than expected, reflecting lower energy prices, which may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates.
The consumer price index (CPI) increased 8.5% from a year earlier, cooling from the 9.1% June advance that was the largest in four decades, labor department data showed Wednesday. Prices were unchanged from the prior month. A decline in gasoline offset increases in food and shelter costs.
So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% from June and 5.9% from a year ago. The core and overall measures came in below forecast.
The data may give the Fed some breathing room, and the cooling in fuel prices, as well as used cars, offers respite to consumers. But annual inflation remains high at more than 8% and food costs continue to rise, providing little relief for President Joe Biden and the Democrats ahead of midterm elections.
Cost of living
While a drop in fuel prices is good news for Americans, their cost of living is still painfully high, forcing many to load up on credit cards and drain savings. After data last week showed still-robust labor demand and firmer wage growth, a further deceleration in inflation could take some of the urgency off the Fed to extend outsize interest-rate hikes.
Treasury yields slid across the curve while the S&P 500 was higher and the dollar plunged. Traders now see a 50-basis-point rate increase in September as more likely, rather than 75.
“This is a necessary print for the Fed, but it’s not sufficient,” Michael Pond, head of inflation market strategy at Barclays said on Bloomberg TV. “We need to see a lot more.”
Fed officials have said they want to see months of evidence that prices are cooling, especially in the core gauge. They’ll have another round of monthly CPI and jobs reports before their next policy meeting on September 20-21.
Petrol prices fell 7.7% in July, the most since April 2020, after rising 11.2% a month earlier. Utility prices fell 3.6% from June, the most since May 2009. Food costs, however, climbed 10.9% from a year ago, the most since 1979. Used car prices decreased.
Shelter costs — which are the biggest services’ component and make up about a third of the overall CPI index — rose 0.5% from June and 5.7% from 2021, the most since 1991. That reflected a 0.7% jump in rent of primary of residence. Hotels, meanwhile, fell 3.2%.
Elsewhere in leisure, airfares dropped 7.8% from the prior month, the most in nearly a year.
While prices are showing signs of moderating, there are several factors that risk keeping inflation high. Housing costs are a big one, as well as unexpected supply shocks. And wages are still climbing at a historically fast pace, concerning some economists of a so-called wage-price spiral.
However, those gains aren’t keeping up with inflation. A separate report showed real average hourly earnings fell 3% in July from a year earlier, dropping every month since April 2021.
“We’re seeing a stronger labour market, where jobs are booming and Americans are working, and we’re seeing some signs that inflation may be beginning to moderate,” Biden said after the report. He cautioned that the US “could face additional headwinds in the months ahead”, citing the war in Europe, supply-chain delays and pandemic-related disruptions in Asia.
The impact of inflation on wages has started to dent spending, with the pace of personal consumption growth decelerating between the first and second quarters.
That said, consumer expectations for US inflation declined sharply in the latest survey by the New York Fed, suggesting Americans have some confidence that prices will come off the boil in the next one to five years.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US inflation eases more than expected in July
CPI increased 8.5% from a year earlier, cooling June's four-decade high
US inflation decelerated in July by more than expected, reflecting lower energy prices, which may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates.
The consumer price index (CPI) increased 8.5% from a year earlier, cooling from the 9.1% June advance that was the largest in four decades, labor department data showed Wednesday. Prices were unchanged from the prior month. A decline in gasoline offset increases in food and shelter costs.
So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% from June and 5.9% from a year ago. The core and overall measures came in below forecast.
The data may give the Fed some breathing room, and the cooling in fuel prices, as well as used cars, offers respite to consumers. But annual inflation remains high at more than 8% and food costs continue to rise, providing little relief for President Joe Biden and the Democrats ahead of midterm elections.
Cost of living
While a drop in fuel prices is good news for Americans, their cost of living is still painfully high, forcing many to load up on credit cards and drain savings. After data last week showed still-robust labor demand and firmer wage growth, a further deceleration in inflation could take some of the urgency off the Fed to extend outsize interest-rate hikes.
Treasury yields slid across the curve while the S&P 500 was higher and the dollar plunged. Traders now see a 50-basis-point rate increase in September as more likely, rather than 75.
“This is a necessary print for the Fed, but it’s not sufficient,” Michael Pond, head of inflation market strategy at Barclays said on Bloomberg TV. “We need to see a lot more.”
Fed officials have said they want to see months of evidence that prices are cooling, especially in the core gauge. They’ll have another round of monthly CPI and jobs reports before their next policy meeting on September 20-21.
Petrol prices fell 7.7% in July, the most since April 2020, after rising 11.2% a month earlier. Utility prices fell 3.6% from June, the most since May 2009. Food costs, however, climbed 10.9% from a year ago, the most since 1979. Used car prices decreased.
Shelter costs — which are the biggest services’ component and make up about a third of the overall CPI index — rose 0.5% from June and 5.7% from 2021, the most since 1991. That reflected a 0.7% jump in rent of primary of residence. Hotels, meanwhile, fell 3.2%.
Elsewhere in leisure, airfares dropped 7.8% from the prior month, the most in nearly a year.
While prices are showing signs of moderating, there are several factors that risk keeping inflation high. Housing costs are a big one, as well as unexpected supply shocks. And wages are still climbing at a historically fast pace, concerning some economists of a so-called wage-price spiral.
However, those gains aren’t keeping up with inflation. A separate report showed real average hourly earnings fell 3% in July from a year earlier, dropping every month since April 2021.
“We’re seeing a stronger labour market, where jobs are booming and Americans are working, and we’re seeing some signs that inflation may be beginning to moderate,” Biden said after the report. He cautioned that the US “could face additional headwinds in the months ahead”, citing the war in Europe, supply-chain delays and pandemic-related disruptions in Asia.
The impact of inflation on wages has started to dent spending, with the pace of personal consumption growth decelerating between the first and second quarters.
That said, consumer expectations for US inflation declined sharply in the latest survey by the New York Fed, suggesting Americans have some confidence that prices will come off the boil in the next one to five years.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Trump and loyalists stick to small band of lawyers amid mounting woes
Chapter and verse on Donald Trump’s removal of documents
Cuba suffers widespread power blackouts after fire at main fuel depot
Biden signs chips law with $52bn to boost domestic competition with China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden signs chips law with $52bn to boost domestic competition with China
Senate passes landmark climate and healthcare bill
US and Mexico clash over control of energy market
US economy shrinks for a second quarter
Fed hikes rates 75 bps for second time as it clamps down on inflation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.