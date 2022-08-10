Sri Lanka seeks to curb powers of office of the president

That would allow President Ranil Wickremesinghe time to institute tough economic reforms to secure a bailout from the IMF
Europe has become far less welcoming to Russian oligarchs and others who seek to buy their way in
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Sri Lanka’s government tabled a proposal to curb the powers of the president’s office, the first step to reform a political system widely seen as responsible for tipping the country into economic chaos and bankruptcy.
The passing of the proposed constitutional amendment would be a win for President Ranil Wickremesinghe and buy him time to institute tough economic reforms to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country struggles to find funds for food and fuel supplies.
Wickremesinghe had promised to follow through with the changes in the presidency — a key demand from protesters and legislators who say the sweeping powers of the executive led to missteps by the former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration.
Under Rajapaksa, the constitution was amended to give him wide-ranging powers to appoint and dismiss ministers. The new proposals aim to give more oversight to parliament, restore independence to commissions in decision making and prohibits Sri Lankans with dual citizenship from holding office.
Justice minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa tabled the bill, known as the 22nd amendment to the constitution, in parliament on Wednesday. The latest amendment approved by the cabinet last week, will need the votes of two-thirds of the members of parliament to become law. It can be challenged in the country’s top court within a week of being placed in parliament.
Rajapaksa fled to Singapore in July following months-long protests in Sri Lanka that saw demonstrators enter his home and offices. He stepped down as president soon after but is widely expected to return to the country.
In his inaugural speech to parliament last week, Wickremesinghe, who was elected president with the support of legislators from Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party, called for support for his administration’s measures to help pull the nation out of its economic tailspin.
However, Wickremesinghe has also used the powers of the presidency to impose emergency rule and police have arrested several protesters for their involvement in demonstrations that forced out Rajapaksa.
Many in the protest movement have called for Wickremesinghe’s ouster as well, saying that he would not hold the former president accountable for economic mismanagement in a country where foreign exchange reserves remain low and inflation has stayed above 60%.
A day before the proposals were tabled in parliament, a planned protest appeared to have lost steam as the government cracked down and cleared out several protest sites, including an iconic ocean-front area that was the heart of the anti-Rajapaksa anger.
People are also focused on securing supplies of fuel and cooking gas that have started to trickle into the country. That was a marked change from the anger in the months before when people had to queue for hours to secure those essential items.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sri Lanka seeks to curb powers of office of the president
That would allow President Ranil Wickremesinghe time to institute tough economic reforms to secure a bailout from the IMF
Sri Lanka’s government tabled a proposal to curb the powers of the president’s office, the first step to reform a political system widely seen as responsible for tipping the country into economic chaos and bankruptcy.
The passing of the proposed constitutional amendment would be a win for President Ranil Wickremesinghe and buy him time to institute tough economic reforms to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country struggles to find funds for food and fuel supplies.
Wickremesinghe had promised to follow through with the changes in the presidency — a key demand from protesters and legislators who say the sweeping powers of the executive led to missteps by the former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration.
Under Rajapaksa, the constitution was amended to give him wide-ranging powers to appoint and dismiss ministers. The new proposals aim to give more oversight to parliament, restore independence to commissions in decision making and prohibits Sri Lankans with dual citizenship from holding office.
Justice minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa tabled the bill, known as the 22nd amendment to the constitution, in parliament on Wednesday. The latest amendment approved by the cabinet last week, will need the votes of two-thirds of the members of parliament to become law. It can be challenged in the country’s top court within a week of being placed in parliament.
Rajapaksa fled to Singapore in July following months-long protests in Sri Lanka that saw demonstrators enter his home and offices. He stepped down as president soon after but is widely expected to return to the country.
In his inaugural speech to parliament last week, Wickremesinghe, who was elected president with the support of legislators from Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party, called for support for his administration’s measures to help pull the nation out of its economic tailspin.
However, Wickremesinghe has also used the powers of the presidency to impose emergency rule and police have arrested several protesters for their involvement in demonstrations that forced out Rajapaksa.
Many in the protest movement have called for Wickremesinghe’s ouster as well, saying that he would not hold the former president accountable for economic mismanagement in a country where foreign exchange reserves remain low and inflation has stayed above 60%.
A day before the proposals were tabled in parliament, a planned protest appeared to have lost steam as the government cracked down and cleared out several protest sites, including an iconic ocean-front area that was the heart of the anti-Rajapaksa anger.
People are also focused on securing supplies of fuel and cooking gas that have started to trickle into the country. That was a marked change from the anger in the months before when people had to queue for hours to secure those essential items.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Southeast Asian countries keep their heads down after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
Sri Lanka spinners clinch series-levelling win over Pakistan
Sri Lanka’s state of emergency extended for a month
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.