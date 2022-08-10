×

News

Rubik’s Cube goes digital as Spin Master buys Nordlight Games studio

Acquisition of the Swedish business will speed up development of products for mobile phones and tablets

10 August 2022 - 18:10 Thomas Buckley
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Spin Master, the Canadian toymaker behind Rubik’s Cube and Etch a Sketch, agreed to acquire the Nordlight Games studio in a deal that will speed up the development of products for mobile phones and tablets.

The toy and entertainment company, also known for the Paw Patrol franchise, has been working with Nordlight to expand its digital games business since acquiring a minority stake in the Swedish studio last year, according to a statement on Wednesday. The founders of Stockholm-based Nordlight helped create Candy Crush, one the most popular mobile phone games ever.

The companies didn’t disclose terms.

Max Rangel, CEO of Toronto-based Spin Master, wants digital games to account for 20% of the company’s total sales, up from about 10% in the second quarter of 2022. The segment is rapidly growing, with revenue rising to $40.3m in the first six months of the year, a 29% jump from a year earlier. 

Nordlight has been working on a digital Rubik’s Cube since last August. The toy, created in 1974, surged in popularity during the pandemic, and Spin Master focused on expanding its appeal after it bought Rubik’s Brand in late 2020 for $50m. Spin Master said buying Nordlight could also increase sales of its other toy and puzzle brands, including Air Hogs and Hatchimals.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

