×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Modi loses key state as Janata Dal severs ties with the prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party

Modi remains ahead in the race to the 2024 elections, but the emergence of a powerful leader from the ‘Hindi belt’ could pose a challenge to the BJP

10 August 2022 - 09:09 Bibhudatta Pradhan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition lost a key political ally and was ousted from power in the eastern state of Bihar less than two years before the country heads to the next general elections.

Nitish Kumar, leader of the Janata Dal (United), told reporters Tuesday in state capital Patna that his party severed ties with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he had resigned as chief minister. The coalition had retained power in state elections in Bihar in November 2020.  

“Kumar’s departure is a setback for Modi because it underscores his inability to give space to allies,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a New Delhi-based political analyst and Modi biographer. Modi “remains ahead in the race to 2024 but he must be wary”, because the emergence of a powerful leader from the so-called Hindi belt could pose a challenge to him and the BJP. 

Kumar has joined hands with the state’s opposition alliance to form a new government and is set to be sworn in as chief minister again on Wednesday for a record eighth time. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition until now, will serve as his deputy. 

Together the parties have the numbers in the state legislature to form a government. 

The loss of an ally in Bihar is a major setback for Modi’s party. The state has a population larger than any nation in the EU and sends 40 lawmakers to federal parliament. The break comes as Modi faces opposition protests against rising prices and soaring unemployment. 

The new realignment will also revive talk of an anti-BJP national front and will boost the opposition ahead of the 2024 national election, said Mukhopadhyay. 

Relations between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) have been worsening over the past few months, with disagreements on issues including population control, a caste census and a new short-term defence recruitment policy. 

After the snapping of ties, Bihar state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal accused Kumar of “insulting and betraying” the people’s mandate. 

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

India’s youth angry about military hiring shake-up

A military job has long been seen as a way out of poverty, but new recruitment rules have angered many
World
1 month ago

India moves to quell anger after remarks about Prophet Muhammad

Scores arrested for rioting and a protest is planned later in Mumbai after comments by BJP officials
World
2 months ago

Indian state applies emergency measures amid fears of religious violence

Gatherings banned and internet suspended after two Muslims claim on video they killed a Hindu tailor
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin bans oil companies, banks from exiting ...
News
2.
Musk offloads nearly $7bn in Tesla shares
News
3.
Emerging Eastern Europe nations to suffer if euro ...
News
4.
US court convicts former Twitter worker of spying ...
News
5.
Biden signs chips law with $52bn to boost ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.