News

China ends Taiwan military drills but plans regular patrols

The announcement ends ambiguity on the status of the exercises three days after navigational alerts expired

10 August 2022 - 17:07 Agency Staff
An Air Force pilot navigates an aircraft next to a fighter jet under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army during military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location on August 9 2022 in this handout image. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS
China’s military said exercises held around Taiwan in response to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit have concluded, while pledging to continue regular patrols near the island. 

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “successfully completed all tasks” set out in exercises last week, eastern theatre command spokesperson senior Col Shi Yi said on Wednesday. The statement ended ambiguity on the status of the drills three days after navigational alerts warning ships and aircraft to avoid six large areas around the island expired. 

Still, the PLA plans to “regularly organise patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait”, Shi said, adding that such activities will be based on the development of the cross-strait situation. The remark held open the possibility of frequent Chinese military operations across the US-drawn median line that divides the waterway. 

“The idea is for China to maintain a presence around Taiwan’s main island,” said Ridzwan Rahmat, a principal defence analyst at Janes. “Such announcements may be a form of pressure on Taiwan. They could be conducting low-tempo exercises, such as maritime patrols and search-and-rescues. These are naval exercises too, but do not involve any live firing.”

The exercises held in the wake of Pelosi’s visit represent some of China’s most provocative actions towards Taiwan in decades. Not only did the PLA test-fire 11 missiles into the surrounding seas — including four probably launched over Taipei — Taiwan accused it of rehearsing possible invasion scenarios. 

Less intensive

The PLA statement confirmed what shipping firms and other industries that move people and goods in and out of Taiwan have already deduced — that the most disruptive drills ended days ago. On Wednesday, ships travelling to and from Taiwan’s ports largely resumed previously planned routes. 

“The extended drill seems less intensive than the previous ones and the shipowners don’t seem afraid to pass through the affected areas, at least for now,” Emma Li, a China market analyst at Vortexa, said before the PLA’s statement. “Tanker or bulk ships are just running as normal.”

Still, Chinese President Xi Jinping has already used the crisis to shrink a vaguely defined buffer zone that has kept the peace around Taiwan for decades. More than 180 Chinese war jets operated east of the Taiwan Strait’s median line over an eight-day period ending on Wednesday, once a rare event. 

The promise of more patrols is likely to fuel concerns that Xi will seek to make such incursions the new status quo. The strategy places greater pressure on US President Joe Biden to craft a response that encourages China to pull back without escalating tensions further. 

“Once it’s perpetuated for long enough and becomes accepted as a new normal, China gets greater military operational flexibility, as well as [a] diplomatic bargaining chip,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at Australia National University’s Taiwan Studies Programme.

On Monday, Biden expressed confidence that China will not escalate tensions further with Taiwan. “I’m not worried, but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are,” he said. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more.”

Blaming leaders

Xi might be seeking to lock in his strategic gains without cutting off relations with Biden, who had been discussing a face-to-face summit between the two presidents before Pelosi’s trip to Taipei. On Friday, China suspended a series of climate and military negotiations between the two sides, without closing the door on further high-level talks. 

Separately, the Taiwan affairs office in Beijing published a white paper blaming Taiwan’s democratically elected leaders for increasing the risk of war by refusing to accept that both sides belong to one China. Beijing has traditionally sought to punish the leadership in Taipei for efforts to woo support from Washington. 

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen dismissed the report and its plans for unification as “wishful thinking” that disregard reality. “The Taiwanese people want peace. We are not provocative, not escalating tension, but we will not give in terms of safeguarding sovereignty and national security,” Tsai said. 

Xi must project strength ahead of a Communist Party congress later this year in which he is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as leader. While pushing back against perceived US interference may assuage hard-core nationalists at home, it could also distract from Xi’s efforts to stabilise a slowing economy. 

“China needs to ensure stability before the 20th Party Congress, and that’s why it is trying to calibrate the scope and frequency of military manoeuvring around Taiwan,” said Michael Raska, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “For now, they will tone it down to patrols, but they can bring back more military pressure any time.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Southeast Asian countries keep their heads down after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Speaker’s trip to Taipei achieves the opposite of US efforts to impel Asia to stand up against China
World
1 day ago

Taipei warns China’s military drills could lead to invasion

Beijing is determined to control the East and South China seas at either end of the Taiwan Strait, minister says
News
1 day ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech crackdown

The divide between China and the West is deepening, with tech as the backdrop and the subject of regulation
Opinion
1 day ago
