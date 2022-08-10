Cathay Pacific robust cargo revenue offsets losses in first half

Acquisition of the Swedish business will speed up development of products for mobile phones and tablets
Russian president is winning the energy war as Europe faces tough winter
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Cathay Pacific Airways signalled a stronger second-half outlook and trimmed losses in the first half as robust cargo revenue continued to help offset a slump on the passenger side caused by Hong Kong’s strict Covid-19 travel rules.
Hong Kong’s main airline posted a HK$5.3bn ($675m) net loss in the six months through June, compared with a HK$7.9bn deficit a year earlier, according to a statement on Wednesday. Revenue rose 17% to HK$18.5bn.
“The most recent adjustments to quarantine arrangements for arriving passengers are expected to improve travel sentiment,” chair Patrick Healy said in the statement. “This gives us confidence that our airlines and subsidiaries will see a stronger second half than its first-half performance.”
Cathay’s outlook is improving after three years of unprecedented challenges. The first was the disruptive antigovernment protests in Hong Kong in 2019, and then the Covid-19 crisis, which has hit particularly hard on an airline completely reliant on international traffic.
While Hong Kong’s reopening lags behind the rest of the world beyond mainland China, the city has been gradually easing some of its pandemic border curbs. Mandatory hotel quarantine will be cut to three nights from Friday, news that has sparked a rush for flight bookings. But for many, that still isn’t enough.
In the depths of the pandemic, Hong Kong mandated 21 days of hotel quarantine and banned flights from several major markets including the US and UK. Strict rules on flight crew movements left Cathay operating at about 2% of its pre-virus passenger capacity in some months during the first half.
That figure is back to 11% and Cathay has said it aims to lift it to 25% by the end of the year, a target that for now remains unchanged and constrained by strict rules on flight crews.
Cathay’s shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday morning ahead of the results. They’re up about 33% in 2022, the best performance on a Bloomberg gauge of global airline stocks. Cathay avoided collapse in 2020 when Hong Kong’s government backed a plan to raise HK$39bn.
Still, the contrast with pre-pandemic capacity shows how far one of Asia’s most prestigious carriers has fallen.
Rival Singapore Airlines, which is also reliant on international travel, is racing towards 81% of January 2020 capacity with the city-state having dismantled basically all its travel restrictions.
Plans for a so-called travel bubble with Singapore would have provided some traffic for both airlines, but they never materialised due to coronavirus outbreaks.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cathay Pacific robust cargo revenue offsets losses in first half
A slump on the passenger side caused by Hong Kong’s strict Covid-19 travel rules continues to drag on airline’s earnings
Cathay Pacific Airways signalled a stronger second-half outlook and trimmed losses in the first half as robust cargo revenue continued to help offset a slump on the passenger side caused by Hong Kong’s strict Covid-19 travel rules.
Hong Kong’s main airline posted a HK$5.3bn ($675m) net loss in the six months through June, compared with a HK$7.9bn deficit a year earlier, according to a statement on Wednesday. Revenue rose 17% to HK$18.5bn.
“The most recent adjustments to quarantine arrangements for arriving passengers are expected to improve travel sentiment,” chair Patrick Healy said in the statement. “This gives us confidence that our airlines and subsidiaries will see a stronger second half than its first-half performance.”
Cathay’s outlook is improving after three years of unprecedented challenges. The first was the disruptive antigovernment protests in Hong Kong in 2019, and then the Covid-19 crisis, which has hit particularly hard on an airline completely reliant on international traffic.
While Hong Kong’s reopening lags behind the rest of the world beyond mainland China, the city has been gradually easing some of its pandemic border curbs. Mandatory hotel quarantine will be cut to three nights from Friday, news that has sparked a rush for flight bookings. But for many, that still isn’t enough.
In the depths of the pandemic, Hong Kong mandated 21 days of hotel quarantine and banned flights from several major markets including the US and UK. Strict rules on flight crew movements left Cathay operating at about 2% of its pre-virus passenger capacity in some months during the first half.
That figure is back to 11% and Cathay has said it aims to lift it to 25% by the end of the year, a target that for now remains unchanged and constrained by strict rules on flight crews.
Cathay’s shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday morning ahead of the results. They’re up about 33% in 2022, the best performance on a Bloomberg gauge of global airline stocks. Cathay avoided collapse in 2020 when Hong Kong’s government backed a plan to raise HK$39bn.
Still, the contrast with pre-pandemic capacity shows how far one of Asia’s most prestigious carriers has fallen.
Rival Singapore Airlines, which is also reliant on international travel, is racing towards 81% of January 2020 capacity with the city-state having dismantled basically all its travel restrictions.
Plans for a so-called travel bubble with Singapore would have provided some traffic for both airlines, but they never materialised due to coronavirus outbreaks.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
CHRIS GILMOUR: SA aviation constraints a fly in the ointment for holiday travellers
Spanish easyJet cabin crew calls off next strike as pay deal reached
EasyJet says operations stable after costly £133m rejig
Lufthansa union calls one-day strike over wages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Air services council suspends Mango Airlines’ licences
Spanish easyJet cabin crew calls off next strike as pay deal reached
Air France-KLM to raise capacity to 2019 levels by year-end
EasyJet says operations stable after costly £133m rejig
Lufthansa union calls one-day strike over wages
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.