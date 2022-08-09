Slumping US productivity drives surging labour costs

Labour costs surge, outstripping the Fed’s inflation goal by nearly five times
Elliott is known for its in-depth research on its targets, but while that may help it avoid disasters, it doesn’t mean it has all the answers
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
US productivity slumped for a second straight quarter as the economy shrank, driving another surge in labour costs that risks keeping inflation elevated.
Productivity, or nonfarm business employee output per hour, decreased at a 4.6% annual rate in the second quarter after falling at a 7.4% pace in the previous three months, US department of labour figures showed on Tuesday.
That marked the weakest back-to-back readings in data since 1947. On a year-on-year basis, output per hour fell by the most on record.
With the drop in productivity, unit labour costs jumped at a 10.8% rate in the second quarter from the previous three months. The increase from a year earlier was the biggest since 1982.
Labour costs are the biggest expense for many businesses, so firms often adopt new technologies and upgrade equipment to make their workers more productive, helping to blunt the inflationary effect of higher wages.
However, labour costs are outstripping the central bank’s inflation goal by nearly five times on an annual basis, suggesting sustained upward pressure on consumer prices and ultimately making the US Federal Reserve’s inflation fight more difficult.
The unemployment rate has fallen back to its prepandemic level of 3.5% — matching a five-decade low — and job openings outnumber the unemployed by nearly two to one. The competition for workers has fuelled a jump in wages across industries, especially among lower-income workers. While hourly compensation advanced in the quarter, it fell 4.4% on an inflation-adjusted basis.
But the jobs market is a bright spot in an otherwise darkening economic picture. Decades-high inflation has weighed on consumer spending and prompted aggressive monetary policy action by the Fed to curb it.
Data out on Wednesday is expected to show that a gauge of consumer price inflation has decelerated in July amid falling gasoline costs. Stripping out food and energy, annual inflation is likely to have accelerated, underscoring the breadth of price pressures in the economy.
While productivity growth rates can be extremely volatile in normal business cycles, the pandemic and subsequent recovery over the past two years have made the figures even more prone to big fluctuations. It is likely to take some time to establish the underlying trend in productivity in the wake of the pandemic, but if it has permanently downshifted, there could be lasting repercussions for the wellbeing of the US economy in the long run.
Nonfarm business output as measured by this report, which is about 75% of GDP, dropped 2.1%. The economy, as measured by GDP, shrank for a second-straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Fed interest rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.
Hours worked, the other input in productivity calculations, climbed 2.6%, half the pace of the previous quarter.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Slumping US productivity drives surging labour costs
Output per hour falls by the most on record, with unit labour costs jumping 10.8%
US productivity slumped for a second straight quarter as the economy shrank, driving another surge in labour costs that risks keeping inflation elevated.
Productivity, or nonfarm business employee output per hour, decreased at a 4.6% annual rate in the second quarter after falling at a 7.4% pace in the previous three months, US department of labour figures showed on Tuesday.
That marked the weakest back-to-back readings in data since 1947. On a year-on-year basis, output per hour fell by the most on record.
With the drop in productivity, unit labour costs jumped at a 10.8% rate in the second quarter from the previous three months. The increase from a year earlier was the biggest since 1982.
Labour costs are the biggest expense for many businesses, so firms often adopt new technologies and upgrade equipment to make their workers more productive, helping to blunt the inflationary effect of higher wages.
However, labour costs are outstripping the central bank’s inflation goal by nearly five times on an annual basis, suggesting sustained upward pressure on consumer prices and ultimately making the US Federal Reserve’s inflation fight more difficult.
The unemployment rate has fallen back to its prepandemic level of 3.5% — matching a five-decade low — and job openings outnumber the unemployed by nearly two to one. The competition for workers has fuelled a jump in wages across industries, especially among lower-income workers. While hourly compensation advanced in the quarter, it fell 4.4% on an inflation-adjusted basis.
But the jobs market is a bright spot in an otherwise darkening economic picture. Decades-high inflation has weighed on consumer spending and prompted aggressive monetary policy action by the Fed to curb it.
Data out on Wednesday is expected to show that a gauge of consumer price inflation has decelerated in July amid falling gasoline costs. Stripping out food and energy, annual inflation is likely to have accelerated, underscoring the breadth of price pressures in the economy.
While productivity growth rates can be extremely volatile in normal business cycles, the pandemic and subsequent recovery over the past two years have made the figures even more prone to big fluctuations. It is likely to take some time to establish the underlying trend in productivity in the wake of the pandemic, but if it has permanently downshifted, there could be lasting repercussions for the wellbeing of the US economy in the long run.
Nonfarm business output as measured by this report, which is about 75% of GDP, dropped 2.1%. The economy, as measured by GDP, shrank for a second-straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Fed interest rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.
Hours worked, the other input in productivity calculations, climbed 2.6%, half the pace of the previous quarter.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Senate passes landmark climate and healthcare bill
Inflation fight has only just begun, says US Fed’s Mary Daly
US factory activity continues to cool for second month in July
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.