US revamps Africa strategy as it sounds alarm on China, Russia

Priorities include building democracy, promoting development, peace, security, trade and investment, as well as cleaner energy
Elliott is known for its in-depth research on its targets, but while that may help it avoid disasters, it doesn’t mean it has all the answers
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
The US unveiled a new strategy to forge closer relations with Sub-Saharan Africa, while contending that China and Russia were motivated by narrow self-interests in their attempts to strengthen ties with the region.
With one of the world’s fastest-growing populations, largest free-trade areas by geographical area and most diverse set of ecosystems, Africa has a critical role to play in addressing the world’s defining challenges, the White House said in a document released Monday to coincide with secretary of state Antony Blinken’s visit to SA. Those include ending the coronavirus pandemic, tackling climate change, global food insecurity and terrorism and reversing setbacks to democracy.
The US is determined “to graduate from policies that inadvertently treat Sub-Saharan Africa as a world apart”, it said. “We recognise that we have vital interests in common, and our path towards progress rests on a commitment to working together and elevating African leadership to advance our shared agenda.”
Sub-Saharan Africa has always been a low foreign-relations priority for the US, with the region accounting for just 1.2% of its total two-way trade. Flows have increased since the 2000 enactment of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which eliminated US import levies on more than 7,000 products from African countries that cut barriers to US investment, operate a market-based economy and protect workers’ rights.
But the continent has forged even closer relations with China, which has largely steered clear of domestic politics and offered aid, loans and investment with few strings attached. Russia has also successfully strengthened ties with Africa in recent months as Western nations tried to isolate it over its invasion of Ukraine, with a significant minority of governments on the continent refusing to condemn its actions.
The US’ key policy priorities in Africa include building democracy and improving governance, promoting development, peace, security trade and investment, and supporting conservation and a move towards cleaner energy, similar to those Blinken outlined in November last year. He stressed at the time that the US didn’t want to limit Africa’s partnership with other countries, a view that appears to have shifted in light of the deterioration in Washington’s own relations with Russia and China.
Permissive environment
The new strategy document states that China sees Africa “as an important arena to challenge the rules-based international order, advance its own narrow commercial and geopolitical interests, undermine transparency and openness, and weaken US relations with African peoples and governments”.
It also warned that Russia views the region as a permissive environment for its state companies and private military companies to operate in, and that they often foment instability for their own strategic and financial benefit. Russia has also used security and economic ties, as well as disinformation, to undercut Africans’ principled opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine and related human-rights abuses, it said.
The US is seeking a “true partnership” with the continent, Blinken told reporters in Pretoria. “Our commitment to a stronger partnership with Africa is not about trying to outdo anyone else.”
While the US has contributed extensively to Africa over the past three decades, including forging partnerships that have assisted more than 20-million people living with HIV, and electrified 29-million homes and businesses, its efforts to promote democracy, peace and security “have struggled to show the desired impact in recent years”, according to the document.
“Some of our long-standing approaches have become insufficient to meet new challenges in a more contested and competitive world,” it said. “The US government is committed to revitalise and modernise its traditional tools of statecraft to advance US interests across a changing continent.”
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US revamps Africa strategy as it sounds alarm on China, Russia
Priorities include building democracy, promoting development, peace, security, trade and investment, as well as cleaner energy
The US unveiled a new strategy to forge closer relations with Sub-Saharan Africa, while contending that China and Russia were motivated by narrow self-interests in their attempts to strengthen ties with the region.
With one of the world’s fastest-growing populations, largest free-trade areas by geographical area and most diverse set of ecosystems, Africa has a critical role to play in addressing the world’s defining challenges, the White House said in a document released Monday to coincide with secretary of state Antony Blinken’s visit to SA. Those include ending the coronavirus pandemic, tackling climate change, global food insecurity and terrorism and reversing setbacks to democracy.
The US is determined “to graduate from policies that inadvertently treat Sub-Saharan Africa as a world apart”, it said. “We recognise that we have vital interests in common, and our path towards progress rests on a commitment to working together and elevating African leadership to advance our shared agenda.”
Sub-Saharan Africa has always been a low foreign-relations priority for the US, with the region accounting for just 1.2% of its total two-way trade. Flows have increased since the 2000 enactment of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which eliminated US import levies on more than 7,000 products from African countries that cut barriers to US investment, operate a market-based economy and protect workers’ rights.
But the continent has forged even closer relations with China, which has largely steered clear of domestic politics and offered aid, loans and investment with few strings attached. Russia has also successfully strengthened ties with Africa in recent months as Western nations tried to isolate it over its invasion of Ukraine, with a significant minority of governments on the continent refusing to condemn its actions.
The US’ key policy priorities in Africa include building democracy and improving governance, promoting development, peace, security trade and investment, and supporting conservation and a move towards cleaner energy, similar to those Blinken outlined in November last year. He stressed at the time that the US didn’t want to limit Africa’s partnership with other countries, a view that appears to have shifted in light of the deterioration in Washington’s own relations with Russia and China.
Permissive environment
The new strategy document states that China sees Africa “as an important arena to challenge the rules-based international order, advance its own narrow commercial and geopolitical interests, undermine transparency and openness, and weaken US relations with African peoples and governments”.
It also warned that Russia views the region as a permissive environment for its state companies and private military companies to operate in, and that they often foment instability for their own strategic and financial benefit. Russia has also used security and economic ties, as well as disinformation, to undercut Africans’ principled opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine and related human-rights abuses, it said.
The US is seeking a “true partnership” with the continent, Blinken told reporters in Pretoria. “Our commitment to a stronger partnership with Africa is not about trying to outdo anyone else.”
While the US has contributed extensively to Africa over the past three decades, including forging partnerships that have assisted more than 20-million people living with HIV, and electrified 29-million homes and businesses, its efforts to promote democracy, peace and security “have struggled to show the desired impact in recent years”, according to the document.
“Some of our long-standing approaches have become insufficient to meet new challenges in a more contested and competitive world,” it said. “The US government is committed to revitalise and modernise its traditional tools of statecraft to advance US interests across a changing continent.”
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit bloomberg.com.
Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken
China’s firing of missiles around Taiwan ‘an unjustified escalation’, US says
Russia and US ready to discuss prisoner exchange
Zelensky condemns SA’s neutral stance on the Russian invasion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US secretary of state visiting SA amid renewed US-China ...
SIMON WOLFE: Sovereign wealth funds bring the honey to bear markets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.