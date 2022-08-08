×

News

SoftBank posts record $23.4bn loss

A sell-off in global tech stocks continues to hammer its Vision Fund’s portfolio of investments

08 August 2022 - 09:16 Min Jeong Lee and Takahiko Hyuga
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SoftBank reported a record ¥3.16-trillion ($23.4bn) net loss as a sell-off in global tech stocks continued to hammer its Vision Fund’s portfolio of investments.

The Vision Fund segment posted a loss of ¥2.33-trillion in the three months ended June 30 following a then-record ¥2.2-trillion loss in the previous quarter. It’s a sharp reversal from the ¥235.6bn profit posted in the same quarter a year ago. 

Global stock prices continued their slide during the June quarter, hurting valuations of SoftBank’s key public holdings such as Uber Technologies and Coupang . The Nasdaq 100, a barometer for tech heavyweights, lost 22% during the period, capping its worst such performance since the global financial crisis in 2008. 

“Valuations will probably get worse before they get better,” said Redex Research’s Kirk Boodry, who publishes on Smartkarma. 

The world’s largest technology fund holds large stakes in hundreds of unlisted technology start-ups. But low tech valuations have been draining SoftBank’s ability to turn public listings of its portfolio companies into liquidity to fuel further big bets. 

Image: Bloomberg

SoftBank is now trying to wait out a slump in chip-related stocks so that it can grab a return on its $32bn (R536bn) purchase of chip designer unit Arm through an initial public offering. Shares of ByteDance , the Chinese parent of TikTok, have slumped more than 25% since last year in private markets, while Swedish buy-now-pay-later company Klarna Bank had its valuation slashed 85% in a recent funding round compared with June 2021, Bloomberg News has reported.

Shares in the company are close to where they were five years ago, before the launch of the Vision Fund, despite a series of aggressive buyback programmes. Most recently, it announced a ¥1-trillion buyback programme through September. That, as well as expectations that the company may launch another buyback programme later this year, have helped its shares gain about 5% this year.

SoftBank is also grappling with the departure of a growing number of top executives at the Japanese conglomerate, putting more responsibility on founder Son’s shoulders just as the outlook turns increasingly grim. The company’s former COO Marcelo Claure left earlier this year, while former chief strategy officer Katsunori Sago resigned in 2021. Rajeev Misra, the long-time head of the Vision Fund, is stepping away from most of his responsibilities and will start his own investment fund. 

China’s Cyberspace Administration fines Didi Global $1.2bn

The CAC says its probe found that Didi illegally collected millions of pieces of user data over a seven-year period starting in June 2015
Companies
2 weeks ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: SoftBank’s history-making chip deal goes belly up

Masayoshi Son’s plan to sell UK-based Arm to US chipmaker Nvidia is dead and the firm may now list on the Nasdaq
Opinion
5 months ago

Chip shortage prompts EU to relax subsidy rules

Ursula von der Leyen warns industry may go under in Europe if innovation is not spurred
World
5 months ago
