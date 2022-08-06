×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nuclear plant disaster in Ukraine is ‘real risk’, IAEA says

Catastrophe ‘miraculously avoided’, plant’s operator says, after Russian shells landed near spent nuclear fuel, ‘but miracles can’t last forever’

07 August 2022 - 17:55 Agency Staff
A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled the area around Europe’s largest nuclear plant for a second day, hours after the head of the UN’s atomic safety agency warned of “potentially catastrophic consequences”.         

Russian shells landed near spent nuclear fuel stored at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant on Saturday evening, wounding one worker, according to Energoatom, the facility’s operator. “This time a nuclear catastrophe was miraculously avoided, but miracles cannot last forever,” Energoatom said. 

Moscow has denied targeting the plant and blamed Kyiv for the incidents.  

The attacks show “the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond”, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said. 

Military action around Zaporizhzhia — which Russia occupied in March but is still operated by Ukrainian workers  — “is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs”, Grossi said. “This must stop, and stop now.”

All seven pillars of “indispensable nuclear safety and security” have been breached since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, he said.  

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Russian troops had fired at the plant twice, and called for sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry.

Since then, “we have a significant worsening of the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP”, he said on Saturday night in a video address. “Russian terrorists have become the first in the world to use a nuclear plant for terror.”

On Sunday, Zelensky tweeted that he had discussed the situation with European Council president Charles Michel. 

Russian officials say Ukraine had done the shelling itself. 

“I can tell you nothing about Russia’s attack on this plant because it didn’t happen,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian deputy permanent representative to the UN, said on Sunday on Times Radio. “I can tell you a lot about the Ukrainian attack on this plant, which is the truth.” 

Kremlin forces occupied the plant and surrounding areas in March. The UK has said that Russia’s military is using the plant’s “protected status” to launch attacks on surrounding areas without fear of retaliation. 

Russia appears to be using its control of the facility “to play on Western fears of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine, likely in an effort to degrade Western will to provide military support to a Ukrainian counteroffensive”, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in an August 3 report. 

In his statement, Grossi said there had been no damage to the nuclear reactors themselves and no radiological release from Friday’s incident. “However, there is damage elsewhere on the site,” he said. 

The IAEA has for four months requested permission to visit the plant, without success, according to Grossi. “This will need co-operation, understanding and facilitation from both Ukraine and Russia,” he said. 

Polyanskiy said Moscow was “open” to an IAEA inspection. “It was the Ukrainian side that was not giving the green light,” he said. 

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US secretary of state visiting SA amid renewed US-China tension

This week will also see the launch of a new plan to fix potholes on the country’s roads
Politics
2 hours ago

Three grain ships depart Ukraine ports

Two ships set off from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa, with a total of about 58,000 tonnes of maize
World
2 days ago

Zelensky condemns SA’s neutral stance on the Russian invasion

The Ukrainian president says there is no neutral position to war
National
3 days ago

Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine as Nato says Moscow must not win

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy describes the pressure his armed forces were under in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine as ‘hell’
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Glencore CEO says he had no idea about corruption ...
News
2.
Return to the office means killer heels again for ...
News
3.
Porsche seeks investors from Middle Eastern ...
News
4.
Rolls-Royce blames supply chain woes and ...
News
5.
Court reserves judgment in challenge to Eskom gas ...
News

Related Articles

Russia and US ready to discuss prisoner exchange

World

UN chief Guterres urges tax on ‘greedy’ oil and gas companies

World / Americas

Russia accuses US of direct role in Ukraine war

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.