×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BlackRock teams up with Coinbase in crypto market expansion

The move underscores how Wall Street’s traditional financial players are expanding deeper into crypto and related technologies

04 August 2022 - 15:48 Silla Brush
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

BlackRock is partnering with Coinbase Global to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade bitcoin, marking a major push into cryptocurrencies for the world’s largest asset manager.

Top clients will be able to use BlackRock’s Aladdin investment-management system to oversee their exposure to bitcoin along with other portfolio assets such as stocks and bonds, and to facilitate financing and trading on Coinbase’s exchange, according to a statement on Thursday. The focus of the partnership with Coinbase, the biggest US crypto-trading platform, “will initially be on bitcoin”, BlackRock said.

The move underscores how Wall Street’s traditional financial players are expanding deeper into crypto and related technologies, even after this year’s meltdown in such assets. Bitcoin lost about half of its value in 2022, while the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and Three Arrows Capital have raised questions about the resilience of the market and prompted increased regulatory scrutiny. 

Coinbase is facing a probe by the US Securities and Exchange Commission into whether the company let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities. BlackRock chose to partner with Coinbase because of its scale in the market and its role in providing trading, custody services, prime brokerage and reporting capabilities. The services will be available for clients of both companies.

“Our institutional clients are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to digital-asset markets and are focused on how to efficiently manage the operational life cycle of these assets,” Joseph Chalom, BlackRock’s global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said in the statement.

Institutional investors accounted for about three-quarters of the $309bn in trading volume on Coinbase in the first quarter, the company disclosed in May. Coinbase clients include hedge funds, corporate treasuries and asset managers.

“The Coinbase partnership between BlackRock and Aladdin is an exciting milestone for our firm,” Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional, and Greg Tusar, vice-president of institutional product, said in a separate statement. “We are committed to pushing the industry forward and creating new access points as institutional crypto adoption continues to rapidly accelerate.”

For BlackRock, the partnership is the next step in a wider strategy to expand into digital assets. CEO Larry Fink said in March that the firm was studying the growing importance of digital assets and stablecoins and how they can be used to help clients. The following month, the company joined a group of investors in Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USD Coin, and said it would seek to serve as a primary manager of the stablecoin’s cash reserves.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Robinhood jumps after brokerage pares more jobs in aftermath of trading frenzy

Fintech stocks including Robinhood bore the brunt of a broader market decline
Companies
23 hours ago

Crypto lender Vauld freezes withdrawals as crisis deepens

Coinbase-backed Vauld joins rivals from Celsius to Babel in resorting to last-ditch measures to survive  market rout
News
1 month ago

Meta to shut controversial cryptocurrency service Novi

Meta Platforms’ founder, Mark Zuckerberg, took a beating over company from Congress
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cancel culture: these airlines are struggling to ...
News
2.
Great white makeover of Warner Bros Discovery CEO ...
News
3.
Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sue PGA Tour ...
News
4.
Opec+ responds to Biden’s diplomacy with ...
News
5.
France to cut nuclear power as rivers fail to ...
News

Related Articles

DESNÉ MASIE: What’s next for crypto after the bitcoin crash and stablecoin rout?

Opinion / Columnists

Long winter lies ahead for cryptocurrencies

News & Fox / Digital

Crypto billionaires feel the pinch amid market slump

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.