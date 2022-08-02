Civil society organisations filed an application in 2021 to declare unlawful an environmental impact assessment ‘based on inadequacies’
Britain’s Rail, Maritime and Transport union warned that the country could be heading for the first general strike since 1926
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
The high court reserved judgment in a case that heard a legal challenge to plans by Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant, according to activists.
Civil society organisations, including the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance and groundWork, filed an application in 2021 to declare unlawful an environmental impact assessment “based on inadequacies” for a 3,000MW gas-to-power plant.
The case started on Tuesday and adjourned earlier than expected, the groups said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Court reserves judgment in challenge to Eskom gas plant
Civil society organisations filed an application in 2021 to declare unlawful an environmental impact assessment ‘based on inadequacies’
The high court reserved judgment in a case that heard a legal challenge to plans by Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant, according to activists.
Civil society organisations, including the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance and groundWork, filed an application in 2021 to declare unlawful an environmental impact assessment “based on inadequacies” for a 3,000MW gas-to-power plant.
The case started on Tuesday and adjourned earlier than expected, the groups said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Eskom notes further delay in returning Koeberg unit 2 to service
Stage 2 load-shedding is back on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom says
Eskom can ask for more funds for maintenance, Godongwana says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.