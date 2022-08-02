×

Court reserves judgment in challenge to Eskom gas plant

Civil society organisations filed an application in 2021 to declare unlawful an environmental impact assessment ‘based on inadequacies’

03 August 2022 - 10:42 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The high court reserved judgment in a case that heard a legal challenge to plans by Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant, according to activists.

Civil society organisations, including the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance and groundWork, filed an application in 2021 to declare unlawful an environmental impact assessment “based on inadequacies” for a 3,000MW gas-to-power plant.

The case started on Tuesday and adjourned earlier than expected, the groups said in a statement on Tuesday.

