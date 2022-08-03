×

News

China warns airlines to avoid Taiwan airspace as it conducts military exercises

The drills are in response to Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan — China considers the island democracy a breakaway province that should be under Beijing control

03 August 2022 - 14:12 Agency Staff
A US government plane carrying US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi takes off from Taipei Songshan Airport on August 3 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNABELLE CHIH
China warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan where it is conducting military exercises in response to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. 

An official notice sent late on Tuesday Hong Kong time designated six areas of airspace as “danger zones,” according to carriers who received the message and Jang Chang Seog, a Korean transport ministry official. Flights will be restricted from 12pm August 4 to 12pm August 7.

Pelosi flew to Taipei as the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting China to condemn the visit and unveil a series of economic and military responses. China considers the island, a vibrant democracy and a key supplier of semiconductors, as part of the country. Taiwan remains the most sensitive issue between the US and China, with the potential to one day spark a military conflict. 

China’s Xiamen Airlines announced adjustments to several flights, citing “flow control” in Fujian, just across the Taiwan Strait from the island. Cathay Pacific Airways pilots were advised to carry 30 minutes worth of extra fuel for possible rerouting in Taiwan. 

Calls and messages to China’s civil aviation authority weren’t immediately returned.

Further north, Korean Air is planning to reroute some of its services to South Asia to avoid Taiwan’s airspace during the period of China’s military exercises, a spokesperson said by text message. ANA Holdings received the notice and is changing its flightpaths to Taiwan, a representative for the Japanese carrier said. ANA and Japan Airlines both said flights to and from Taiwan will continue to operate.

Taiwan is talking to Japan and the Philippines about alternate air-traffic routes, ETtoday reported, citing Wang Kwo-tsai, minister of transportation and communications. Taiwan’s Maritime Port Bureau also warned ships to avoid the area where drills will take place, Wang was reported as saying.

Local branches of China’s maritime safety administration also issued multiple warnings for ships traversing certain territories, citing the military exercises and firing practice, according to government statements. 

The disruption at airliners came as tensions escalate between the US and China, while companies are grappling with global supply-chain snags sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s not clear whether the three-day flight ban would be extended, adding to concerns over soaring commodity prices and supply-chain risks. 

At Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, one of the mainland airports closest to Taiwan, 123 flights were cancelled, while 79% of flights were operating as usual, according to data provider Variflight. At Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fujian, 93 flights were scrapped and 74% flights were operating as normal. 

Following up the notice, South Korea’s transport ministry issued another notice to local airlines to reaffirm the safety of flights heading towards Taiwan, Jang said. Asiana Airlines, another major Korean airline, has made no changes to operations yet, a spokesperson said by phone. 

Chinese social media explodes after Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

Some bloggers regard the US politician’s move as justification for an immediate invasion of Taiwan
World
4 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, and global markets don’t like it

Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
Markets
1 day ago

Chinese warplanes taunt Taiwan ahead of Pelosi visit

Chinese planes and warships skirt median line dividing the Taiwan Strait amid rising US-China tensions
World
23 hours ago
