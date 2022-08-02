×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

China bans hundreds of food imports from Taiwan amid anger over Pelosi trip

More than 100 Taiwanese food exporters caught up in economic intimidation

02 August 2022 - 16:42 Cindy Wang
A demonstrator holds a sign during a gathering in support of US House of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan on August 2. Picture: ANN WANG/ REUTERS
A demonstrator holds a sign during a gathering in support of US House of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan on August 2. Picture: ANN WANG/ REUTERS

China has barred shipments from more than 100 Taiwanese food exporters in an apparent effort to impose economic pressure on a key industry ahead of an expected visit by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

China’s General Administration of Customs imposed the ban on Monday, according to local outlet United Daily News, which said affected goods include seafood, tea and honey. The issue was outdated information on import documentations, the Taipei-based Apple Daily reported, adding that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration is trying to understand more about the problem.  

The Chinese ban is the latest in a series of measures taken by Beijing that target Taiwan’s agricultural industry. Many of the fruit-producing regions of southern Taiwan are typically bastions of political support for President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party, which advocates for Taiwan’s formal independence. 

China’s Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory, despite never having controlled the island.  

China caught Taiwan off guard when it slammed a sudden ban on imports of pineapples from the island last year. Beijing followed that up by banning imports of wax apples and sugar apples in September. While most fruit produced in Taiwan is consumed domestically, the vast majority of exports go to China.  

The latest ban comes as Pelosi is expected to land in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, according to people familiar with her plans. The visit has elicited harsh warnings from Chinese officials who have promised “grave consequences” should Pelosi arrive in Taipei.

Bloomberg News
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Glencore cashes in on coal
News
2.
Activision Blizzard sales fall 15% as new Call of ...
News
3.
Indian tycoons set sights beyond traditional ...
News
4.
Great white makeover of Warner Bros Discovery CEO ...
News
5.
IMF cuts global growth outlook again amid ...
News

Related Articles

Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, and global markets don’t like it

Markets

Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday despite China warnings, reports say

World / Asia

Pelosi kicks off Asian tour that seems to exclude Taiwan

World / Asia

Biden holds fifth call with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.