US factory activity continues to cool for second month in July

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge eases to the lowest level since June 2020
New techniques are being developed that will make probing those systems easier
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
US manufacturing activity continued to cool in July as more factories dialled back production in the face of shrinking orders and rising inventories.
The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity eased to 52.8, the lowest level since June 2020, from 53 a month earlier, according to data released on Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and the latest figure compared with a median projection of 52 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The group’s measure of production also fell to a more than two-year low, and its gauge of new orders remained in contraction territory for a second month. The figures highlight softer demand for merchandise as the economy struggles for momentum.
“Panellists are now expressing concern about a softening in the economy, as new order rates contracted for the second month amid developing anxiety about excess inventory in the supply chain,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s manufacturing business survey committee.
The ISM factory inventories index rose to 57.3, the highest since 1984 and suggesting stockpiles are mounting at more manufacturers. While many producers have been adding to inventories in the event of further supply-chain disruptions, the increase may also suggest some of the build is unintended.
Separate data from S&P Global on Monday showed a build-up in finished goods inventories for the first time since October 2020. That group’s final July overall factory purchasing managers index slipped to 52.2, a two-year low.
Past year
The ISM overall index is down almost 11 points from its multi-decade peak in March of 2021, when producers were scrambling to meet pent-up demand as the economy emerged from pandemic lockdowns. Spending on merchandise has since slowed as consumption patterns started shifting from goods to services.
Eleven manufacturing industries reported growth in July, led by apparel, minerals and petroleum and coal products. Seven industries reported a contraction, led by wood products, furniture and paper.
The ISM and S&P Global manufacturing data is consistent with a general slowdown in other parts of the world. European factory activity slumped last month and manufacturing output in Asia continued to weaken.
Purchasing managers’ indexes for the eurozone’s four-largest members all indicated contraction, with shrinking confirmed for the region as a whole after an initial estimate on July 22. In Asia, it was China, South Korea and Taiwan that took the biggest hit.
The July measure of prices paid for materials used in the production process — extremely elevated over much of the past year and a half amid supply and demand imbalances — plunged 18.5 points to the lowest level in almost two years.
That marked the largest drop since 2010 and reflected declines in crude oil and metals prices. Almost 22% of respondents reported paying lower prices in July, up from 8.3% a month earlier, the report showed.
Supplier delivery times lengthened, the purchasing managers data showed, yet at the slowest pace since before the pandemic. That, combined with declining orders, likely enabled firms to make progress on unfilled orders. The ISM’s measure of backlogs fell to the lowest since June 2020.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US factory activity continues to cool for second month in July
The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge eases to the lowest level since June 2020
US manufacturing activity continued to cool in July as more factories dialled back production in the face of shrinking orders and rising inventories.
The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity eased to 52.8, the lowest level since June 2020, from 53 a month earlier, according to data released on Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and the latest figure compared with a median projection of 52 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The group’s measure of production also fell to a more than two-year low, and its gauge of new orders remained in contraction territory for a second month. The figures highlight softer demand for merchandise as the economy struggles for momentum.
“Panellists are now expressing concern about a softening in the economy, as new order rates contracted for the second month amid developing anxiety about excess inventory in the supply chain,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s manufacturing business survey committee.
The ISM factory inventories index rose to 57.3, the highest since 1984 and suggesting stockpiles are mounting at more manufacturers. While many producers have been adding to inventories in the event of further supply-chain disruptions, the increase may also suggest some of the build is unintended.
Separate data from S&P Global on Monday showed a build-up in finished goods inventories for the first time since October 2020. That group’s final July overall factory purchasing managers index slipped to 52.2, a two-year low.
Past year
The ISM overall index is down almost 11 points from its multi-decade peak in March of 2021, when producers were scrambling to meet pent-up demand as the economy emerged from pandemic lockdowns. Spending on merchandise has since slowed as consumption patterns started shifting from goods to services.
Eleven manufacturing industries reported growth in July, led by apparel, minerals and petroleum and coal products. Seven industries reported a contraction, led by wood products, furniture and paper.
The ISM and S&P Global manufacturing data is consistent with a general slowdown in other parts of the world. European factory activity slumped last month and manufacturing output in Asia continued to weaken.
Purchasing managers’ indexes for the eurozone’s four-largest members all indicated contraction, with shrinking confirmed for the region as a whole after an initial estimate on July 22. In Asia, it was China, South Korea and Taiwan that took the biggest hit.
The July measure of prices paid for materials used in the production process — extremely elevated over much of the past year and a half amid supply and demand imbalances — plunged 18.5 points to the lowest level in almost two years.
That marked the largest drop since 2010 and reflected declines in crude oil and metals prices. Almost 22% of respondents reported paying lower prices in July, up from 8.3% a month earlier, the report showed.
Supplier delivery times lengthened, the purchasing managers data showed, yet at the slowest pace since before the pandemic. That, combined with declining orders, likely enabled firms to make progress on unfilled orders. The ISM’s measure of backlogs fell to the lowest since June 2020.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Rishi Sunak commits to cutting UK income tax by 20% within seven years
Low-income Americans feel the heat of inflation
Rapid reversal in Australian property market blindsides sellers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears
US and Mexico clash over control of energy market
Yellen says US economy is slowing but not in recession
US economy shrinks for a second quarter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.