Meta has its eye on start-up AdHawk

The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
Developing economies face crisis and collapse in step with the increasing cost of servicing debt as the US dollar strengthens
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Meta is considering whether to acquire AdHawk Microsystems, a Canadian developer of eye-tracking technology for augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to people familiar with the matter.
AdHawk has been working with investment bank Moelis & Co as it fields interest from Meta and other suitors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is considering making a formal offer in the next few weeks, one of the people said.
The potential takeover would further Meta’s ambitions in virtual and augmented reality. The company is already the leading seller of virtual reality headsets, technology that is key to its plans to build the metaverse — a collection of interconnected online worlds.
There’s no guarantee that Meta will end up bidding, and the Ontario-based start-up could decide to stay independent. It also remains in talks to receive additional funding, and at least four other companies are looking at the asset, according to the people.
Representatives of AdHawk, Meta and Moelis declined to comment.
The device will combine virtual reality with augmented reality, which overlays data and digital images on top of real-life views
AdHawk has developed what it calls MindLink, smart glasses that can track users’ eye movements to understand their behaviour and neurological health. The $10,000 glasses are designed for research purposes rather than for consumers. But the underlying technology could be useful to Meta and other companies looking to add tantalising new capabilities to augmented reality glasses.
AdHawk says its technology differs from competing offerings because it is able to track eye movements using a compact and power-efficient system rather than cameras. It also says its approach is more accurate for use in the field and can capture hundreds of high-quality data points per second.
The technology could allow augmented reality app developers to improve their software by anticipating where a user may look next and reacting more quickly, according to the company. AdHawk says the approach may have applications for health, gaming and day-to-day device operation.
Meta plans to integrate eye-tracking functions into a high-end mixed-reality headset dubbed the Meta Quest Pro, but that technology is likely to rely on cameras. The device will combine virtual reality with augmented reality, which overlays data and digital images on top of real-life views.
Meta, Apple and Alphabet’s Google are also all working on stand-alone augmented reality glasses — everyday devices that users could wear more like regular frames. Meta has already confirmed plans to launch such glasses within a few years, while Google recently announced a public testing process for a future product.
Apple, meanwhile, is planning to launch a high-end mixed-reality headset next year but it is also hoping to have augmented reality glasses ready within a few years, Bloomberg News has reported. Existing systems are too large and power-hungry to fit into future stand-alone augmented reality glasses, which is why that technology is further out.
AdHawk, whose investors include the venture capital arms of Samsung Electronics, HP and Intel, has raised nearly $17m in funding, according to Crunchbase.
BloombergFor more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Meta has its eye on start-up AdHawk
Sources say an offer may be made within weeks for the developer of eye-tracking technology
Meta is considering whether to acquire AdHawk Microsystems, a Canadian developer of eye-tracking technology for augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to people familiar with the matter.
AdHawk has been working with investment bank Moelis & Co as it fields interest from Meta and other suitors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is considering making a formal offer in the next few weeks, one of the people said.
The potential takeover would further Meta’s ambitions in virtual and augmented reality. The company is already the leading seller of virtual reality headsets, technology that is key to its plans to build the metaverse — a collection of interconnected online worlds.
There’s no guarantee that Meta will end up bidding, and the Ontario-based start-up could decide to stay independent. It also remains in talks to receive additional funding, and at least four other companies are looking at the asset, according to the people.
Representatives of AdHawk, Meta and Moelis declined to comment.
AdHawk has developed what it calls MindLink, smart glasses that can track users’ eye movements to understand their behaviour and neurological health. The $10,000 glasses are designed for research purposes rather than for consumers. But the underlying technology could be useful to Meta and other companies looking to add tantalising new capabilities to augmented reality glasses.
AdHawk says its technology differs from competing offerings because it is able to track eye movements using a compact and power-efficient system rather than cameras. It also says its approach is more accurate for use in the field and can capture hundreds of high-quality data points per second.
The technology could allow augmented reality app developers to improve their software by anticipating where a user may look next and reacting more quickly, according to the company. AdHawk says the approach may have applications for health, gaming and day-to-day device operation.
Meta plans to integrate eye-tracking functions into a high-end mixed-reality headset dubbed the Meta Quest Pro, but that technology is likely to rely on cameras. The device will combine virtual reality with augmented reality, which overlays data and digital images on top of real-life views.
Meta, Apple and Alphabet’s Google are also all working on stand-alone augmented reality glasses — everyday devices that users could wear more like regular frames. Meta has already confirmed plans to launch such glasses within a few years, while Google recently announced a public testing process for a future product.
Apple, meanwhile, is planning to launch a high-end mixed-reality headset next year but it is also hoping to have augmented reality glasses ready within a few years, Bloomberg News has reported. Existing systems are too large and power-hungry to fit into future stand-alone augmented reality glasses, which is why that technology is further out.
AdHawk, whose investors include the venture capital arms of Samsung Electronics, HP and Intel, has raised nearly $17m in funding, according to Crunchbase.
Bloomberg
For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Industry invades the metaverse
When your boss becomes a hologram
Why you can bet on Apple whipping Meta in mixed-reality battle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Peugeot to expand local Landtrek bakkie range
How stressed South Africans are managing to vasbyt
How to... assess the advantages of a four-day week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.