×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Solar power gets more expensive as cost of materials soar

Prices of polysilicon, the key material in solar cells and wafers, rose 15% since mid-May amid Chinese factory shutdowns

27 July 2022 - 15:17 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Solar-power-equipment makers continued to lift prices this week as soaring polysilicon costs spread through the supply chain and threaten to slow clean-energy deployment.

Tongwei on Monday increased prices for solar cells by 3.2% to 4.1% depending on their size, while LONGi Green Energy Technology lifted wafer prices 3.3% to 4.3% Tuesday. The increases came after prices of polysilicon, the key material in both products, rose 15% since mid-May amid factory shutdowns due to accidents and planned maintenance. 

The average cost of the most expensive grade of polysilicon remained at $44 per kilogram on Wednesday, according to the China Silicon Industry Association (CSIA). The level was unchanged as no deals were signed this week, and the association said prices will grow further in August as supplies are tight.

Higher costs have begun to suppress demand, especially for giant utility-scale solar farms in China that are price-sensitive. Still, Tongwei and LONGi’s increases indicate that there are still buyers willing to pay the higher rates, especially with power-generating fossil fuels like coal and natural gas trading at record highs this year.

“The ability for wafer makers like LONGi to lift product price quotes also implies strong demand,” Dennis Ip, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets, said in a research note.

Chinese solar exports have surged this year, especially to Europe, as countries there try to speed up their energy transitions to wean themselves off Russian energy sooner following the invasion of Ukraine. Total exports in May were $4.3bn, nearly doubling from the previous year.

The polysilicon market is expected to remain tight through September, according to Daiwa, before new capacity comes online in the fourth quarter and loosens production bottlenecks.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Greek islanders aim to go it alone with renewable energy

Tilos to consume its own solar power but will fall back on the fuel-heavy grid when production cannot meet demand
World
1 day ago

Africa Finance Corp and partner may raise $4bn after takeover of Lekela Power

The duo — Africa Finance and Egypt’s Infinity — want to take advantage of a drive by governments to increase access to electricity in Africa
News
22 hours ago

‘Perfect storm’ threatens SA’s move away from coal

In its scramble to find a solution to the energy crisis, SA must contend with a pandemic, war and ‘crazy’ prices
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Museveni seeks spy satellite and nuclear power ...
News
2.
Older and younger bosses at odds when it comes to ...
News
3.
Microsoft quarterly sales slow on lower demand ...
News
4.
Alphabet earnings miss estimates but ad business ...
News
5.
Africa Finance Corp and partner may raise $4bn ...
News

Related Articles

Cash for excess power will only apply to commercial and industrial customers at ...

National

Greek islanders aim to go it alone with renewable energy

World / Europe

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s new energy plan

National

‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape

National

WATCH: What experts say about SA’s energy crisis plans

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.