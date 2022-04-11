×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New study finds magic mushrooms can ease depression

The findings pave the way to treat the condition in ways other than with conventional medication

26 July 2022 - 05:00 Clara Hernanz Lizarraga
Picture: 123RF/DIGOARPI
Picture: 123RF/DIGOARPI

Magic mushrooms connect regions of the brain that are more segregated in people with depression, paving the way to treat the condition differently than with conventional medications.

Psilocybin, a hallucinogenic compound present in fungi, helped “open up” and improve communication within the brain for up to three weeks, researchers from Imperial College London found. The result was a liberating effect not seen with traditional antidepressant Lexapro, according to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine

New treatment approaches are needed since as many as one in three patients don’t achieve a full recovery with existing first-line drugs. The World Health Organisation estimates up to 5% of adults worldwide suffer from depression, making it difficult to engage in everyday life.

“These findings are important because for the first time we find that psilocybin works differently from conventional antidepressants — making the brain more flexible and fluid, and less entrenched in the negative patterns associated with depression,” said David Nutt, head of the Imperial Centre of Psychedelic Research and a senior author of the paper.

The team examined brain scans of patients before and after they received psilocybin-assisted therapy or a conventional antidepressant, the drug known chemically as escitalopram. They found the antidepressant had a milder, slower effect than the magic mushroom ingredient. 

Doctors may need to determine which approach is better for different patients, Nutt said. In a few years, people may have a choice between taking a pill every day or having a psychedelic experience, he said. 

The brains of people with depression typically have circuits that become more isolated from each other, a condition that’s linked to negative cognitive bias, rigid thought patterns and fixation regarding oneself and the future, Nutt said. Psilocybin helped areas of the brain communicate better with one another, leading patients to experience an “emotional release”, optimism and more psychological flexibility, the study found.

The findings bode well for research on other mental illnesses. Nutt’s team is studying the use of psychedelics for anorexia and is hoping to secure funding to test psilocybin as a treatment for addiction. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

Magic mushroom-based therapy shows promise

Compass Pathways believes 233-person test is the largest and most rigorous done on psilocybin
News
8 months ago

SA cannabis company plans to list on JSE in next year

Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical has become the first SA company to win the right to grow, process and package marijuana products
Companies
11 months ago

Pseudoscience and sobbing: The Goop Lab on Netflix

A new reality show turns Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop squad into guinea pigs in one long infomercial
Life
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Older and younger bosses at odds when it comes to ...
News
2.
Walmart slashes full-year profit guidance
News
3.
Lufthansa union calls one-day strike over wages
News
4.
Bolsonaro launches re-election bid with attack on ...
News
5.
It’s a bit rich to blame Musk for Twitter’s weak ...
News

Related Articles

Wanted Online: 13 highlights from this year's Milan Design Week

Life

Older and younger bosses at odds when it comes to remote work

News

Porsche plans a premium new electric SUV

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.