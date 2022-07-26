Alphabet earnings miss estimates but ad business shows resilience

Revenue falls short including at the company’s closely watched cloud business
Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue that met analysts’ expectations, reflecting the internet giant’s resilience amid slowing growth in advertising.
Revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, was $57.47bn in the quarter, the company said in a statement. Analysts had projected $58bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Google’s sales gains indicate the company’s advertising business — especially its search ads — may be positioned to weather a crunch in marketing spending, which has affected smaller competitors including Snap and Twitter. By contrast, Google’s ad sales beat analysts’ expectations. The company is nevertheless remaining cautious, saying that it temporarily paused hiring.
The performance reflected “elevated consumer online activity and broad-based strength in advertiser spend,” CFO Ruth Porat said in the statement.
Google shares rose as much as 4.5% in after-hours trading. The stock has fallen 27.5% so far this year.
“I would construe this report as a sigh of relief,” said Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company. “I think the fact that ad revenues beat in a very hostile environment has to be a feather in its cap that Google can deliver, even when competitors are really struggling.”
Search and other related businesses posted second-quarter sales of $40.7bn. Analysts, on average, estimated $40.3bn. YouTube generated ad revenue of $7.34bn, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.47bn. The app is increasingly competing for advertising dollars and attention with Bytedance’s TikTok, while managing the effects of Apple’s privacy requirements for its apps, which have made it harder to target advertising.
Google’s closely watched cloud division, which has yet to turn a profit, generated $6.3bn in revenue and lost $858m. Although Google is a distant third in the cloud market, trailing Amazon and Microsoft, the effort is nonetheless viewed as one of the company’s best bets for growth as the core search business matures.
Google still has a sizeable cash pile, with cash and equivalents of $124.9bn, according to its second-quarter report. But the company is also battling a number of lawsuits and regulatory threats, including a federal antitrust lawsuit over its dominance of the online advertising market, which is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.
Earlier in July, Bloomberg News reported that the US department of justice was poised to rebuff Google’s offer of splitting off its ads business in a new company under the Alphabet umbrella.
