Shares in firms owned by Philippine magnate and Duterte ally fall

Shares of companies controlled by Philippine businessperson Dennis Uy, a supporter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, slumped after one of his units received a default notice from a consortium of banks.
Oil firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines slid as much as 10% Monday, while shipping company Chelsea Logistics & Infrastructure Holdings plunged 16% to a record low. A gauge of financial stocks dropped as much as 2.8%, the steepest loss in a month.
Udenna, a conglomerate with investments ranging from oil to casinos, said in a statement on Monday that the company had settled the debt issue “to the satisfaction of the majority lender” and a group of banks led by BDO Unibank, the country’s biggest lender. Uy-linked shares were still down during the midday break in trading.
Udenna received a default notice on July 22 against affiliate Clark Global City in relation to a $4m liability involving an airport lease agreement. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that Uy has cross default provisions in his loan agreements, which risks a spillover to his other debts.
During the weekend, Udenna disputed the banks’ conclusion. By Monday, concerns about a broader effect on markets led to a 1.6% drop in the Philippines’ benchmark stock index, which is already the worst performer in Asia.
“Investors are seeing a lower value for the stocks because of the risk this could spread to other companies within the group and affect its ability to raise financing,” said Astro del Castillo, MD at First Grade Finance. He added that Uy-linked stocks would be considered “high risk” until the issue was revolved.
On Monday, BDO Unibank said Uy’s obligations were secured and that a potential default won’t have a material adverse effect on the bank’s financial condition and business. In a stock exchange disclosure on the same day, Udenna’s unit Chelsea said its affiliates’ obligations to the Clark International Airport are due on July 27 and that they are working to resolve the matter before the deadline.
Still, that did little to ease worries. Other units that saw heavy losses included Dito CME, a venture with China Telecommunications, which plunged as much as 9.1%. PH Resorts Group slumped 7.5% before paring losses by about half.
Udenna has seen its debt grow following a series of deals made during Duterte’s six-year term. Following volatility in global markets and delays in some projects, the firm said in May that it was exploring asset sales and alliances for some of its businesses. Uy also put on hold a project to develop the nation’s only operating gas field amid a government probe.
Udenna had total liabilities of 254.5-billion pesos ($4.5bn) as of end-2020, according to its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares in firms owned by Philippine magnate and Duterte ally fall
Udenna, a conglomerate with investments ranging from oil to casinos, has had its debt grow after a series of deals made during Duterte’s six-year term
