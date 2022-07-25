×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lufthansa union calls one-day strike over wages

Europe’s biggest airline returned to profitability in the second quarter on surging demand for flights

25 July 2022 - 17:35 William Wilkes
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Deutsche Lufthansa’s ground crew union called a strike for Wednesday, escalating trouble at Europe’s biggest airline after staffing shortages caused thousands of flights to be cancelled earlier in 2022.

The Verdi labour group called for members to take part in industrial action at Lufthansa’s German airport bases, a move that could see check-in personnel and other staff walk out over pay and conditions.

“Verdi is calling the one-day strike to raise pressure on the employer to make a much-improved and acceptable pay offer in the next round of talks,” the union said in a statement on Monday.

The move is likely to worsen the plight facing Lufthansa as it battles to cope with the twin demands of a sharp rebound in travel bookings and the impact of soaring inflation on pay packets. Passengers at airlines and airports across Europe have endured weeks of disruption as chronic worker shortages lead to flight delays and cancellations.

Asked about the labor dispute, German finance minister Christian Lindner said it’s a matter that should be resolved through normal collective bargaining channels.

“I hope, and I am sure, that all those involved are aware of their special responsibility for the mobility of citizens,” Lindner said at a news conference in Berlin.

Union pressure

While Lufthansa had so far avoided the industrial action snaring rivals such as Ryanair, its unions are starting to round on the airline’s management. Members of Lufthansa’s VC pilots union are holding a vote on whether to go on their own strike, a move that would inevitably lead to a further cut to scheduled flights.

“After the enormous efforts to stabilise our flight operations, this means a renewed, considerable and unnecessary burden for our passengers and also for our employees, lasting beyond the day of the strike itself,” said Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa board member responsible for human resources.

CEO Carsten Spohr has pledged to boost earnings before interest and tax to a minimum of 8% by 2024, a move he said is needed to reduce debt.

Disputes with worker representatives suggest Spohr might have trouble reaching those targets, as he tries to balance the need for more staff with his desire for lower costs.

Still, the airline earlier in July said it returned to profitability in the second quarter, benefiting from surging travel demand that’s forced the sector to raise fares and limit seat availability.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

China’s new jet nears certification as test flight tasks done

Assembled in China, the narrow-body aircraft is designed to challenge the Airbus-Boeing duopoly
Companies
1 day ago

EasyJet says its operations have stabilised but melting runways still a problem

Low-cost airline CEO Johan Lundgren confident things it can control work now, but warns against complacency in air traffic control issues
Companies
6 days ago

Airbus, Boeing woo Air India for blockbuster deal

Carrier is considering a huge purchase of planes as part of a fleet renewal under new owner Tata Group
News
6 days ago

Qantas expects more turbulence amid travellers’ anger over delays

Australian airline is navigating staff sickness and a tight labour market after deciding to shed thousands of jobs
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Older and younger bosses at odds when it comes to ...
News
2.
Pfizer to invest $470m to expand research into ...
News
3.
Islamic State groups use SA to channel funds, UN ...
News
4.
Project failures and worker discontent cost VW ...
News
5.
Indian steel giant Tata asks UK government for ...
News

Related Articles

Lufthansa returns to profit

News

Scandinavian Airlines warns pilots strike threatens its survival

Companies / Transport & Tourism

SAS troubles deepen as pilot strike grounds flights

Companies

Deal reached between British Airways and unions in UK

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.