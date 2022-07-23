×

News

Indian steel giant Tata asks UK government for £1.5bn to keep steel works open

24 July 2022 - 19:21 William Shaw
People walk on Aberavon beach against a backdrop of the steel works operated by Tata Steel in Port Talbot, UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Indian steel giant Tata Steel may close sites including Port Talbot unless it receives £1.5bn in support from the UK government, the Financial Times reported.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chair, said the company has been in talks with the government for two years over funding for Tata’s transition to greener steel production. 

“We should come to an agreement within 12 months. Without this, we will have to look at closures of sites,” Chandrasekaran told the newspaper.

Port Talbot is the UK’s biggest steelworks and employs about 4,000 people. Steelworkers’ union Community said Tata’s comments are “shocking” and have been made without consultation with unions. 

“For months we’ve been in discussions with the company, but we should be clear there is no agreement on the decarbonisation road map,” a Community spokesperson said.

Allies of UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng say he wants to help steelmakers, including Tata, decarbonise the industry, but believes future subsidy decisions must be taken by a new Conservative leader and prime minister, according to the Financial Times.

Tata Steel’s quarterly profit from January to March jumped 47% as demand for the alloy boomed, the company said in May. The company announced a stock split amid a sharp run-up in its share price.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

