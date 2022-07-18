×

The eateries that made this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list

Denmark continues to dominate the dining awards, with Copenhagen’s Geranium at number one and SA’s FYN making it’s first appearance in the top 50 list at number 37

20 July 2022 - 05:38 Kate Krader
Fyn restaurant in Cape Town. Picture: BRUCE TUCK
The best restaurant in the world is Geranium in Copenhagen.

At Geranium, the speciality is seasonal Scandi food, served on the eighth floor of a football stadium with views of a park. It was opened in the middle of the financial crisis in 2010. “All odds were against us,” said chef and owner Rasmus Kofoed, in a speech after he won.

It’s the second year in a row that a restaurant from the capital of Denmark was at the top of the list. Last year, Noma won the number-one spot.

The world’s second-best restaurant this year is Central, in Lima. Number three is Disfrutar in Barcelona.

The award ceremony took place in London at Old Billingsgate, a repurposed fish market on the Thames in the midst of London’s brutal heatwave. The event was hosted by actor Stanley Tucci.

Some past number-one winners, including Jean Roca of El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, popped in throughout the ceremony to present awards. The most surprising was Will Guidara, the former co-owner of Eleven Madison Park, who had a well-publicised split with chef Daniel Humm, current owner of the restaurant, which was recently hit with negative press about staff wages.

In February, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants announced it was moving the awards from the original location in Moscow in a swift response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There are no restaurants in Russia on this year’s list, though last year there were two Moscow spots in the top 30. (Russian voters were included; the voting took place before the war in Ukraine, according to William Drew, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.)

Former winners are not eligible to win again. That notably includes Noma, which has won the award five times, including last year. It now features in a “best of the best” category that includes Mirazur in the south of France. The French eatery won in 2019 and was the “world’s best” restaurant for two years, because the awards were cancelled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cape restaurants come out on top

Cape Town’s La Colombe and the Wolfgat in Paternoster on the West Coast have again been rated among the world’s top 100 restaurants
News & Fox
6 days ago

With Eleven Madison Park also in the emeritus category, the top US restaurant is New York’s Korean tasting-menu destination Atomix at number 33.

Asia, having been hit particularly hard by pandemic restrictions, just made the top 20 with Den in Tokyo. Last year, multiple Asian restaurants were in the top 10.

This year’s rankings were compiled from the votes of 1,070 people in the food industry, from 27 regions around the world.  

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is organised and compiled by UK-based William Reed Business Media. The list started in 2002 in Restaurant magazine.

The second half of the list, places ranking 51-100, was announced in early July. Winners included the Mexican-accented Kol in London, from Noma alum Santiago Lastra, as a new entry at number 73. Another London restaurant, Brat, came in at 81, despite landing in the number-three position on the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards earlier this year. 

“One to watch” went to AM par Alexandre Mazzia in Marseilles, France, which has three Michelin stars and features an African-accented menu. Among the other dedicated awards, one went to #CookforUkraine founders Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina as “champions of change.”

The last time a restaurant from the Middle East featured on the list was 2016, when the Dubai branch of a France-based chain, La Petite Maison, was number 99. This year, the region’s restaurants were more prominent: the experimental Trèsind Studio jumped onto the list as a new entry at number 57. Another Dubai spot, Orfali Bros Bistro, was number 87. Not coincidentally, The Worlds 50 Best Restaurants introduced Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants earlier this year.  

This year’s list also features an unusually high number of new entries, 28 in total, and 20 in the 51-100 list alone. “The gastronomic landscape has changed significantly since the last full year of voting,” said Drew. He notes that there are many reasons why some regions have a lack of representation, which can range from varying Covid-19 restrictions to “shifting culinary tastes”. Or, he added, “it could also represent that a geographical area is becoming more important.”

Here are the winners (with last year’s place in parentheses) as well as the previously announced winners from 51 to 100. A new appearance on the list is marked by “NEW ENTRY.” 

  1. Geranium, Copenhagen (2)
  2. Central, Lima (4)
  3. Disfrutar, Barcelona (5)
  4. DiverXO, Madrid (20)
  5. Pujol, Mexico City (9)
  6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain (3)
  7. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo (17)
  8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy (15)
  9. Quintonil, Mexico City (27)
  10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy (26)
  11. Maido, Lima (7)
  12. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy (52)
  13. Steirereck, Vienna (12)
  14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires (13)
  15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy (51)
  16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain (30)
  17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin (45) 
  18. Alchemist, Copenhagen (58)
  19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy (18)
  20. Den, Tokyo (11)
  21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain (14)
  22. Septime, Paris (24)
  23. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium (66)
  24. The Chairman, Hong Kong (10)
  25. Frantzén, Stockholm (6)
  26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin (31)
  27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium (43)
  28. Le Clarence, Paris *NEW ENTRY
  29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy (54)
  30. Florilège, Tokyo (39)
  31. Arpège, Paris (23)
  32. Mayta, Lima
  33. Atomix, New York (43)
  34. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia (21)
  35. The Clove Club, London
  36. Odette, Singapore (8)
  37. FYN, Cape Town *NEW ENTRY
  38. Restaurant Jordnær, Copenhagen *NEW ENTRY
  39. Sorn, Bangkok *NEW ENTRY
  40. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland (59)
  41. La Cime, Osaka, Japan
  42. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain
  43. Boragó, Santiago (38)
  44. Le Bernardin, New York (44)
  45. Narisawa, Tokyo (19)
  46. Belcanto, Lisbon (42)
  47. Oteque, Oslo *NEW ENTRY
  48. Leo, Bogotá (46)
  49. Ikoyi, London (87)
  50. SingleThread, Healdsburg (37)

  51. Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico (68) 

  52. Sud 777, Mexico City (56)

  53. D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil (61)

  54.  Lyle’s, London (33) 

  55. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain (49) 

  56. La Colombe, Cape Town, SA (81) 

  57. Trèsind Studio, Dubai *NEW ENTRY 

  58. Alleno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris (41)

  59. Sazenka, Tokyo (75) 

  60. Rosetta, Mexico City *NEW ENTRY

  61. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-Sous-Montreuil, France (91)

  62. Ernst, Berlin

  63. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York (55)

  64. Fu He Sei, Shanghai

  65. Le Du, Bangkok (72) 

  66. Sühring, Bangkok (40)

  67. Evvai, São Paulo *NEW ENTRY

  68. Kjolle, Lima  (95)

  69. Cosme, New York (22) 

  70. Zén, Singapore *NEW ENTRY

  71. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea (62)

  72. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco (48)

  73. Kol, London *NEW ENTRY

  74. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, N.Y.

  75. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok *NEW ENTRY

  76. Neighborhood, Hong Kong *NEW ENTRY

  77. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris *NEW ENTRY

  78. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (85)

  79. Estela, New York

  80. AM par Alexandre Mazzia, Marseilles *NEW ENTRY (One to Watch Award)

  81. Brat, London (78)

  82. Sézanne, Tokyo *NEW ENTRY

  83. El Chato, Bogota, Colombia (80)

  84. Gimlet at Cavendish House,  Melbourne *NEW ENTRY

  85. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok *NEW ENTRY

  86. Mikla, Istanbul, Turkey (60)

  87. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai *NEW ENTRY

  88. Mishiguene, Buenos Aires *NEW ENTRY

  89. Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City *NEW ENTRY

  90. Wolfgat, Paternoster, SA (50)

  91. Oriole, Chicago *NEW ENTRY

  92. Indian Accent, New Delhi (82)

  93. Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary, Antwerp *NEW ENTRY

  94. Burnt Ends, Singapore (34) 

  95. Meta, Singapore *NEW ENTRY

  96. Mani, São Paulo

  97. Benu, San Francisco (28) 

  98. Tantris, Munich

  99. Flocons de Sel, Megeve *NEW ENTRY

  100. Wing, Hong Kong *NEW ENTRY

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

How the Marble Group cracked the Joburg code

Marble and its newer sister, Saint, have bucked the trend despite Covid and a shrinking economy
Life
8 months ago

Wanted Online: Fyn – the Mother City's latest 'it restaurant'

With views of Lion’s Head and Table Mountain, and its polished aesthetic that marries design and dish to perfection – Fyn is a delight
Life
3 years ago

Fine dining at the V&A Waterfront?

The owner of La Colombe is expanding his reach, betting that SA can find its way through the pandemic
Life
4 months ago
