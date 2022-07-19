Reality bites for UK retailers that offer interest-free loans

The government hikes the number of oil and gas permits up for auction in July to include blocks previously held by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
A typical UK household will spend more than 10% of its income paying for electricity and gas — the standard definition of energy poverty
Joe Biden’s visit to Jerusalem comes as American attempts to steer Israel away from Beijing seem to be working
The case for generous 0% financing deals is getting harder for UK retailers to justify.
For years, British sales reps enticed customers with an array of offers: interest-free loans, no deposit and the ability to stretch out payments for five years. But now with benchmark rates on the rise, those deals are far more expensive for stores to offer.
“Retailers are paying us a significant amount more,” said Brian Flesk, the head of retail at Novuna, part of the consumer finance business of Mitsubishi HC Capital UK.
Consumer credit firms, such as Novuna and Barclays Partner Finance, receive a slice of each sale in exchange for providing financing, with the amount usually depending on the size of the retailer and how risky the transaction is. Flesk declined to provide specific figures, but confirmed the range tends to be between 5% and 10%, adding that lately more companies are paying closer to 10%.
Who blinks first
With shoppers trying to stretch their pay cheques, financing deals can make or break a sale. Customers may start hunting out the longest interest-free loan available, said Flesk. “It’s a case of who blinks first in the market, because customers will shop around for finance,” he added.
That’s the problem facing store managers. They have to either absorb the additional cost and potentially erode profit margins, or risk alienating customers by raising prices or withdrawing financing deals.
The reason that consumer credit is more expensive is that borrowing costs have risen across the board. For Mitsubishi HC Capital UK, Novuna’s parent, bond yields have soared since the start of the year.
More than 15,000 independent retailers and service providers offer what’s known in the industry as point-of-sale financing, and total loans outstanding amounted to about £10bn at the end of 2021, according to consulting firm Apex Insights. It tends to be used for big-ticket items and differs from the buy-now-pay-later model offered by companies such as Klarna.
For Currys, one of the UK’s biggest electronics retailers, financing remains a big selling point. Credit sales are up 20% from the previous year, and customers who use credit are more likely to return, according to CEO Alex Baldock. “It’s good for customers, good for us,” he said on an earnings call. “It makes us money and it keeps customers coming back.”
Other companies may not be so lucky. Julian Rose, an analyst at Apex Insights, estimated that most companies can afford 6% to 8% in fees, but will struggle with rates above 10%. BNP Paribas Personal Finance, another consumer credit provider, said some stores may decide to stop offering 0% loans or start charging interest.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Reality bites for UK retailers that offer interest-free loans
As interest rates rise, store managers have to absorb the additional cost or risk alienating customers
The case for generous 0% financing deals is getting harder for UK retailers to justify.
For years, British sales reps enticed customers with an array of offers: interest-free loans, no deposit and the ability to stretch out payments for five years. But now with benchmark rates on the rise, those deals are far more expensive for stores to offer.
“Retailers are paying us a significant amount more,” said Brian Flesk, the head of retail at Novuna, part of the consumer finance business of Mitsubishi HC Capital UK.
Consumer credit firms, such as Novuna and Barclays Partner Finance, receive a slice of each sale in exchange for providing financing, with the amount usually depending on the size of the retailer and how risky the transaction is. Flesk declined to provide specific figures, but confirmed the range tends to be between 5% and 10%, adding that lately more companies are paying closer to 10%.
Who blinks first
With shoppers trying to stretch their pay cheques, financing deals can make or break a sale. Customers may start hunting out the longest interest-free loan available, said Flesk. “It’s a case of who blinks first in the market, because customers will shop around for finance,” he added.
That’s the problem facing store managers. They have to either absorb the additional cost and potentially erode profit margins, or risk alienating customers by raising prices or withdrawing financing deals.
The reason that consumer credit is more expensive is that borrowing costs have risen across the board. For Mitsubishi HC Capital UK, Novuna’s parent, bond yields have soared since the start of the year.
More than 15,000 independent retailers and service providers offer what’s known in the industry as point-of-sale financing, and total loans outstanding amounted to about £10bn at the end of 2021, according to consulting firm Apex Insights. It tends to be used for big-ticket items and differs from the buy-now-pay-later model offered by companies such as Klarna.
For Currys, one of the UK’s biggest electronics retailers, financing remains a big selling point. Credit sales are up 20% from the previous year, and customers who use credit are more likely to return, according to CEO Alex Baldock. “It’s good for customers, good for us,” he said on an earnings call. “It makes us money and it keeps customers coming back.”
Other companies may not be so lucky. Julian Rose, an analyst at Apex Insights, estimated that most companies can afford 6% to 8% in fees, but will struggle with rates above 10%. BNP Paribas Personal Finance, another consumer credit provider, said some stores may decide to stop offering 0% loans or start charging interest.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Average annual UK food bill to rise £454 as inflation soars
CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG is a cut above the rest — and is likely to remain so
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.