JPMorgan to slash worker medical expenses through healthcare deal
Morgan Health invests $30m in Centivo, a health-plan administrator that boasts average annual out-of-pocket expenses less than half the US national average
JPMorgan’s Morgan Health business, a successor to its failed joint venture with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway, is backing a health start-up trying to slash workers’ out-of-pocket medical expenses.
Morgan Health is investing $30m in Centivo, a three-year-old Buffalo, New York-based health-plan administrator that says it’s holding members’ average annual out-of-pocket expenses to less than $350. That compares to a national average of about $800.
Morgan Health is JPMorgan’s successor to Haven, a joint venture with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway that disbanded after failing to produce meaningful change for the companies in health benefits. Morgan Health aims to develop better offerings for 150-million Americans who get coverage through employers, and Centivo offers an uncommon devotion to lowering costs, said Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health.
“They’re very focused on the affordability challenge facing consumers and American business jointly,” he said in an interview.
Private businesses pay about $700bn for healthcare in the US each year. As medical expenses soared over the past two decades, employers shifted costs to workers by raising premiums and deductibles. The typical family health plan now costs about $22,000 a year with workers paying $6,000 of that out of pocket, data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) show. On top of that, most workers face deductibles — required levels of out-of-pocket spending before insurance coverage kicks in — that average close to $1,700.
Predictable costs
Rather than shifting costs to employees in hopes they’ll become more discerning healthcare consumers, Centivo tries to lower costs and steer members to clinicians with track records of providing better quality care, Centivo CEO Ashok Subramanian said in an interview.
Centivo contracts with select doctors and health systems on behalf of large employers. It offers plans with free primary care, no deductibles and what it considers more predictable costs. Centivo also focuses on boosting access to primary care, including through virtual options.
“Most employers are aware that there are inefficiencies in the system, there’s a lack of transparency around where the dollars go, there’s wild variations in the cost of healthcare from provider to provider,” Subramanian said.
By contracting with a smaller group of top-rated medical providers and tying payments to patient outcomes, Centivo says it can save employers 15% to 30% compared to traditional health plans that offer wider networks.
Morgan Health has invested $85m over the past year, including the Centivo deal. Other investments include Vera Whole Health, a primary-care company, and Embold Health, which provides data on physicians.
JPMorgan spends about $2bn a year on health expenses, Mendelson said, and subsidises benefits heavily for employees making less than $75,000 a year. He said workers want “more meaningful choice” in benefits.
JPMorgan vice-chair Peter Scher will join Centivo’s board. Centivo raised $118m before the Morgan Health investment.
The bank is not a Centivo client and has no immediate plans to offer Centivo to its workers.
