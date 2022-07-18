IBM cuts its forecast for free cash flow as loss of Russia business bites

As interest rates rise, store managers have to absorb the additional cost or risk alienating customers
International Business Machines’s shares fell about 6% in early trading on Tuesday after the tech company lowered its forecasts for free cash flow this year due to dollar strength and the loss of business in Russia.
The revision overshadowed results that topped analysts’ estimates, signalling that demand for mainframe computers, consulting and cloud services remains strong amid concerns of a pullback in tech spending.
IBM, which gets about half of its sales outside the Americas, said it estimates free cash flow of $10bn this year, at the low end of a previous range of $10bn to $10.5bn. The group was also forced to pull out of profitable operations in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine and the US imposed strict sanctions.
The reduced free cash flow range isn’t a result of a broader business slowdown, CFO Jim Kavanaugh said in an interview. “Our demand remains solid,” he said.
The share price was down at about $129.80 in early trade in New York on Tuesday, after closing at $138.13 on Monday. IBM has been a rare pocket of stability in the tech market meltdown, gaining 3.3% this year compared with a 31% plunge for the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF.
Sales rose 9% to $15.5bn in the June quarter, the company said on Monday in a statement. Analysts were expecting an average of $15.2bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
CEO Arvind Krishna’s goal has been to pivot Big Blue from its traditional business of infrastructure and information-technology services to the fast-growing cloud-computing market. Acquisitions have been a big part of the strategy, with IBM buying more than 25 companies under Krishna’s tenure, largely focused on bolstering the company’s hybrid-cloud offerings.
Hybrid-cloud revenue jumped 18% to $5.9bn in the quarter. Krishna wants IBM to distinguish itself by targeting a hybrid model, which helps clients store and analyse data across on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services and servers run by major public providers such as Amazon and Microsoft. Software unit revenue increased 6.4% to $6.2bn, missing estimates. Consulting sales gained 10% to $4.8bn, beating estimates.
“We continue to expect full-year revenue growth at the high end of our mid-single digit model,” Krishna said on Monday in a statement.
Red Hat sales rose 12%, the slowest rate since it was acquired in 2019. The division has been a key part of Krishna’s turnaround strategy and typically posts growth closer to 20%. Last week, IBM named Matt Hicks as the new head of the segment, promising little change in strategy.
The growth dip is due to currency and there’s no material slowdown in the unit, which grew 17% at constant currency, Kavanaugh said.
Owing to the release of a new mainframe, the fastest-growing segment in the second quarter was infrastructure, which jumped 19% to $4.2bn. Despite pivoting from on-premise offerings, the company remains one of the biggest makers of mainframe computers, which have long served as a foundation of a business’s most important applications. This segment drove much of the quarter’s overall upside, and “probably isn’t sustainable”, analysts at Vital Knowledge wrote after the release.
IBM spun off a large portion of its legacy infrastructure services unit into a new company called Kyndryl Holdings in November. Sales to Kyndryl continue to make up a significant portion of IBM’s revenue.
Tech peers with significant overseas exposure, including Oracle, Salesforce and Microsoft, have seen growth curtailed by a surging US dollar. IBM said current exchange rates will weigh on the full-year forecast by six percentage points, up from a three-to-four point estimate in April. Currency weighed on second-quarter growth by seven percentage points, said the group.
Gross margin was 53.4%, beating the 52.9% analysts expected but down from 55.2% a year earlier. The margin drop was due to climbing labour and component costs, and the group is addressing it through pricing, Kavanaugh said on an investor call.
Earnings excluding some costs were $2.31 a share, two cents higher than the average analyst estimate. Free cash flow was $3.3bn in the quarter, beating estimates for $2.46bn.
IBM cuts its forecast for free cash flow as loss of Russia business bites
US business machines conglomerate has been a rare pocket of stability in tech market meltdown, gaining 3.3% this year
