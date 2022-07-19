Brits desperate for jobs flock to tightening employment market

Employment surged 296,000, more than the pace of 170,000 that economists had expected
British workers rejoined the labour market at the fastest pace since before the Covid-19 pandemic, as the cost-of-living crisis drew more people into jobs.
The count of working-aged people outside the jobs market fell by 144,000 in the quarter to the end of May, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Employment surged 296,000, more than the pace of 170,000 that economists had expected.
The figures suggest that chronic jobs shortages could be starting to unwind as workers fill a glut of vacancies that popped up when lockdowns to control the virus ended. Continuing that trend could alleviate some of the concerns the Bank of England has about tightness in the jobs market pushing up inflation.
“The labour market remains extremely tight,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors. “Having said that, there is a suggestion that things might be beginning to settle.”
For the month of May alone, employment rose back above pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a further sign that labour market is slowly returning to more normal dynamics.
The number of inactive people neither in work nor looking for jobs remains 378,000 higher than it was before coronavirus hit in early 2020.
The drop in inactivity, as people re-entered the labour market, was most pronounced among older people. Including those aged 65 and over, inactivity fell by 225,000 — with 130,000 of them aged 50 and over.
For now, the overall labour market continued to underscore strains that companies say are starting to weigh on their output. Unemployment held near the lowest since 1974, and vacancies remained at a near-record level.
Money markets are betting on an 80% probability of a half-point rate hike from the Bank of England in August, having baked in such a move last week.
“Today’s figures continue to suggest a mixed picture for the labour market,” said David Freeman, head of labour market and household statistics at the ONS. “While the number of people neither working nor looking for a job is now falling, it remains well up on where it was before Covid-19 struck.”
“There were signs in the latest UK jobs data that the labour market may be reaching ‘peak’ tightness in this economic cycle. Still, when taken alongside elevated wage growth and rising inflation expectations, we think the central bank remains on course to lift rates by 50 basis points in August,” said Dan Hanson of Bloomberg Economics.
With inflation on course to hit double digits, workers are using their bargaining power to seek matching pay increases. Public-sector employees are threatening strikes if their settlements fall short. The BOE is worried that a wage-price spiral could ensue that stops inflation falling back as forecast.
Wage growth excluding bonuses ticked up, but at a rate much slower than inflation. Adjusted for prices, real wages fell 2.8%, more than at any point since records began in 2001.
“UK workers are suffering the worst pay squeeze in modern history,” said Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress. “We can’t go on like this.”
Unemployment held at 3.8% in the three months to the end of May. The economy now has more vacancies — about 1.3-million — than people looking for work. Private-sector companies added a further 31,000 payrolls in June, half the pace economists had expected. Redundancies hit a new record low.
A decision on public-sector pay increases for about 2.5-million public-sector workers could come as early as today. Doctors, nurses, teachers and police say there are prepared to strike if they’re asked to take real-terms cuts.
There are reports the Treasury is willing to boost pay by 5%, more than the 3% it had suggested as a guideline. Private-sector pay growth averaged 7.2% in the latest three months, though some of that has been granted through one-off bonuses. By contrast, public-sector wages grew much slower at 1.5%.
The squeeze on living standards is expected to weigh on the economy later in 2022 and push up unemployment.
However, that’s unlikely to stop the BOE delivering further rate increases, with outgoing policymaker Michael Saunders warning on Monday that borrowing costs are likely to rise above 2% in the next year.
Investors are more hawkish, with money markets pricing in an aggressive half-point increase in August to 1.75% and rates at 3% by the end of 2022.
“Today’s figures underline how strong our jobs market continues to be, providing encouragement in uncertain economic times,” chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said. “I am acutely aware that rising prices are affecting how far people’s hard-earned income goes, so we are providing help for households through cash grants and tax cuts.”
