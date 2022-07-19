Airbus, Boeing woo Air India for blockbuster deal

The government hikes the number of oil and gas permits up for auction in July to include blocks previously held by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
The potential blockbuster deal of this year’s Farnborough air show still hangs in the balance, with Airbus growing more confident it can secure a landmark purchase of about 50 A350 wide-body jets from Air India at the event, and Boeing working on a deal for as many as 150 737 Max jetliners.
The Indian carrier is considering Boeing’s narrow-body planes alongside the Airbus A350 jets, as part of a fleet renewal under new owner Tata Group, according to informed sources. Airbus’s long wait time for A320neo delivery slots may constrain its effort to come up with a rival offer for narrow-bodies, said the sources.
The final order tallies could shift, the sources said. Airbus is trying to get the wide-body deal firmed up at the show, but the carrier may wait with an announcement until India’s Independence Day on August 15, said one source.
Another source said the date of an announcement had not been finalised. Air India recently appointed a chief pilot for the A350, suggesting the airline wants to purchase Airbus’s most advanced aircraft, according to an internal memo on the promotion seen by Bloomberg.
There is also a slight chance of Air India actually unveiling the Boeing side of the deal in Farnborough, said the sources. Representatives for Air India did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.
Growing market
Landing a large-scale narrow-body order in India would be a coup for Boeing and its European arch-rival. Airbus dominates the skies in the country, so any narrow-body win for Boeing would help the US group gain traction in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. For Airbus, an A350 deal would also be an important win because the plane maker does not have a single customer there for its wide-body jets.
IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, is the world’s largest customer for the European manufacturer’s best-selling narrowbodies, ordering more than 700. Others including Vistara, Go Airlines India and AirAsia India fly planes from the same family.
Air India’s owner, Tata Group, is considering an order of as many as 300 narrow-body jets, Bloomberg News reported last month. The Airbus A350 long-range jets are capable of flying as far as the US West Coast from New Delhi.
Once known for its premium services and advertisements featuring Bollywood stars, the airline still has lucrative landing slots at most major airports. But it faces competition from foreign airlines with nonstop services to India as well as from carriers that fly via hubs in the Middle East.
Tata bought the airline earlier this year in the highest-profile privatisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is expected to consolidate its aviation businesses, including four airline brands. An order for new planes, especially with favourable terms on long-term maintenance, would help it cut costs and compete better with rivals that offer cheap fares.
Airbus, Boeing woo Air India for blockbuster deal
Carrier is considering a huge purchase of planes as part of a fleet renewal under new owner Tata Group
