US chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci to retire before end of Biden’s term

Dr Anthony Fauci, who became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic, will retire before the end of US President Joe Biden’s current term, wrapping up a storied career as the top US government infectious disease expert under seven presidents and over nearly four decades.
Fauci, currently serving as Biden’s chief medical adviser, will retire before the end of January 2025, he said on Monday.
The 81-year-old infectious disease expert has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, overseeing a unit whose budget is now $6.3bn, second only in size to the National Institutes of Health’s cancer division. Fauci first joined the agency in 1968 as a clinical associate in the NIAID’s laboratory of clinical investigation. In a 2022 analysis of Google Scholar citations, Fauci ranked as the 44th most-cited living researcher.
Fauci is a hero to many but came under a barrage of criticism from US right-wing groups during the pandemic.
Earlier on Monday, Politico reported in a wide-ranging interview that Fauci didn’t expect to remain in government past Biden’s first term in office.
Fauci told Politico that Covid-19 is likely to become endemic. “What we have right now, I think we’re almost at a steady state,” he said. “I think we’re going to be living with this.”
He has been on US front-line response team of every infectious disease outbreak in the past four decades, including Zika, Ebola, pandemic flu and Covid-19. But he’s perhaps best known for turning his attention to HIV — a life-changing decision he made in 1981 after reading about the then-unknown disease.
Horrified mentors
“I’m still not sure to this day what drove me to do this, but I decided right then and there to make an abrupt change in the direction of my career, abandon my successful research pursuits and investigate the pathogenesis of this mysterious new disease,” Fauci said in April at the University of Michigan in a commencement speech.
“My mentors were horrified and insisted that I was making a career-ending mistake and this disease would amount to nothing,” he said. “However, the ultimate emergence of the Aids pandemic and my decision to pivot and devote my efforts to this unexpected public health challenge transformed my professional career, if not my entire life, and put me on the path I’m on to this very day.”
He’s among the leaders at the US National Institutes of Health who has been put forward as the face of a response, ahead of the agency director. He frequently testifies before Congress alongside agency heads of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The administration will now have to fill three positions at the NIH: Fauci’s, the National Cancer Institute director’s and the NIH director’s. Unlike the other two, Fauci’s successor won’t require a presidential appointment.
While it’s unclear who’s next in line behind him, Fauci has had several deputies at NIAID who’ve served for more than 15 years, including principal deputy director Hugh Auchincloss and H Clifford Lane, deputy director for clinical research and special projects.
