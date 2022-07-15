×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Unicef flags worst decline in childhood shots in 30 years

18 July 2022 - 05:05 Jinshan Hong
Picture: 123RF/GRANDBROTHERS
Picture: 123RF/GRANDBROTHERS

Global childhood vaccination rates experienced the largest decline in about three decades amid Covid-19 disruptions, putting a growing number of children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases.

The percentage of children who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) was set back to its lowest level since 2008, falling to 81% in 2021, according to official data published by the World Health Organisation and UN Children’s Fund. 

The decline means 25-million children missed out on at least one dose of DTP through routine services in 2021 alone, 2-million more than in 2020 and 6-million more than in 2019.

“This is a red alert for child health,” said Unicef executive director Catherine Russell. “We are witnessing the largest sustained drop in childhood immunisation in a generation. The consequences will be measured in lives.”

The backslide — with declines in coverage for other basic vaccines — pushed the world off-track to meet global immunisation goals. The drop is partly due to the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted supply chains, diverted resources and hindered immunisation services and availability during lockdowns. An increased number of children living in conflict and fragile settings as well as more misinformation also played a role, officials said.

Immunisation catch-ups for the “missing millions” of children are urgently needed to avoid more outbreaks, more sick children and greater pressure on already strained health systems, said Russell. 

Vaccine coverage dropped in every region, with the East Asia and Pacific region recording the steepest reversal in DTP3 coverage.

Officials earlier estimated that 2021 would be a year of recovery for childhood vaccines after the initial Covid-19 shock passed. Yet the sharp two-year decline further worsened almost a decade of stalled progress.

“Planning and tackling Covid-19 should also go hand in hand with vaccinating” for other killer diseases, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “It’s not a question of either/or, it’s possible to do both.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

Study finds developmental delays in babies exposed to Covid in womb

Babies whose mothers caught Covid-19 were at risk of being diagnosed with delayed speech or motor skills by their first birthday
News
1 month ago

Questions on Covid-19 reinfections still up in the air

No-one can say for sure how many times people are going to need to be infected to confer effective immunity against transmission
News
2 months ago

Pfizer claims Covid-19 vaccine 91% effective in young children

The FDA will assess the jab for children aged five to 11
Life
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
IMF to cut global economic growth outlook ...
News
2.
Europe can’t shake off Covid as variant fuels ...
News
3.
Zimbabwe’s central bank to meet retailers over ...
News
4.
Qantas expects more turbulence amid travellers’ ...
News
5.
Battered Burberry still upbeat about future sales
News

Related Articles

WHO: First-ever malaria vaccine won’t reach millions of children in need

World

GSK measles vaccine given FDA nod, as US vaccine rates have fallen

World / Americas

Study finds developmental delays in babies exposed to Covid in womb

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.