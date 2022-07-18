Presidential hopefuls will have to win over protesters to pull Sri Lanka out of crisis

Deal includes option for 30 extra jets and will give US aircraft manufacturer hope of closing gap with rival Airbus
A typical UK household will spend more than 10% of its income paying for electricity and gas — the standard definition of energy poverty
Joe Biden’s visit to Jerusalem comes as American attempts to steer Israel away from Beijing seem to be working
Sri Lanka will this week elect a new president, who would need the support of legislators and protesters to pull the bankrupt country out of its worst economic crisis.
Legislators in the 225-seat parliament will on Tuesday submit nominations for the post, left vacant after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore and resigned. Voting is due on Wednesday, with acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe among the top contenders for the job, together with the leader of the main opposition, Sajith Premadasa.
The key question is who would appeal to protesters. Deeply unpopular Wickremesinghe, whose whereabouts have been unknown since arsonists set his private home alight this month, blamed “fascist” elements for escalating tensions and on Monday invoked emergency rule across the island, “in the interest of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services”.
The South Asian nation has witnessed months of protests over soaring prices and fuel shortages. Protesters want Wickremesinghe to resign, with demonstrators occupying his office and attempting to storm parliament last week, before authorities and protest leaders took steps to ease tensions. Last week too, Wickremesinghe announced emergency rule, giving the army and police sweeping powers to detain and arrest people.
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg News that talks with Sri Lanka could proceed “quite quickly” as soon as a new government is in place, which could pave the way for a bailout.
In a statement on Monday, laying out what he had done since being appointed prime minister by Rajapaksa in May, Wickremesinghe said he had led the country close to a conclusion in negotiations with the IMF, while “discussions for assistance” with foreign countries were also progressing.
He called on political parties to come together and form an all-party government, which would allow the country to recover from the economic crisis. The next president needs to win 50% of votes cast, or 113 in parliament if all legislators submit their ballots.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Presidential hopefuls will have to win over protesters to pull Sri Lanka out of crisis
Sri Lanka will this week elect a new president, who would need the support of legislators and protesters to pull the bankrupt country out of its worst economic crisis.
Legislators in the 225-seat parliament will on Tuesday submit nominations for the post, left vacant after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore and resigned. Voting is due on Wednesday, with acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe among the top contenders for the job, together with the leader of the main opposition, Sajith Premadasa.
The key question is who would appeal to protesters. Deeply unpopular Wickremesinghe, whose whereabouts have been unknown since arsonists set his private home alight this month, blamed “fascist” elements for escalating tensions and on Monday invoked emergency rule across the island, “in the interest of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services”.
The South Asian nation has witnessed months of protests over soaring prices and fuel shortages. Protesters want Wickremesinghe to resign, with demonstrators occupying his office and attempting to storm parliament last week, before authorities and protest leaders took steps to ease tensions. Last week too, Wickremesinghe announced emergency rule, giving the army and police sweeping powers to detain and arrest people.
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg News that talks with Sri Lanka could proceed “quite quickly” as soon as a new government is in place, which could pave the way for a bailout.
In a statement on Monday, laying out what he had done since being appointed prime minister by Rajapaksa in May, Wickremesinghe said he had led the country close to a conclusion in negotiations with the IMF, while “discussions for assistance” with foreign countries were also progressing.
He called on political parties to come together and form an all-party government, which would allow the country to recover from the economic crisis. The next president needs to win 50% of votes cast, or 113 in parliament if all legislators submit their ballots.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.