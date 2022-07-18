Porsche seeks to lure wary investors with listing

Deal includes option for 30 extra jets and will give US aircraft manufacturer hope of closing gap with rival Airbus
A typical UK household will spend more than 10% of its income paying for electricity and gas — the standard definition of energy poverty
Joe Biden’s visit to Jerusalem comes as American attempts to steer Israel away from Beijing seem to be working
Volkswagen’s Porsche sketched out plans to bolster profits in the next four years as the sports-car brand tries to win over investors for its initial public offering (IPO).
Porsche targets an ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of as much as 27% by 2026, the company said on Monday. That would be below what Ferrari generated in 2021, but well ahead of Tesla and BMW.
VW plans to sell a minority stake in Porsche in the fourth quarter to help finance its push into electric cars and unlock value. The German company has hired more than a dozen banks to push the IPO, which could value Porsche at as much as €80bn-€90bn, say informed sources.
VW has pitched the listing as a way for Porsche to gain greater autonomy in areas such as software and partnerships while it continues to benefit from a symbiotic relationship with VW.
That narrative has sparked pushback from investors, who have flagged a listing structure that fails to make the asset more independent from the billionaire Porsche and Piech families and headwinds in the overall IPO market. Under the plan, the family would gain a blocking minority stake of 25% plus one share.
Sales of the 911, Porsche’s most profitable model, could approach a record 40,000 units this year and help deliver luxury-level ebitda margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysis.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Porsche seeks to lure wary investors with listing
Volkswagen plans to sell a minority stake to help finance its push into electric cars
Volkswagen’s Porsche sketched out plans to bolster profits in the next four years as the sports-car brand tries to win over investors for its initial public offering (IPO).
Porsche targets an ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of as much as 27% by 2026, the company said on Monday. That would be below what Ferrari generated in 2021, but well ahead of Tesla and BMW.
VW plans to sell a minority stake in Porsche in the fourth quarter to help finance its push into electric cars and unlock value. The German company has hired more than a dozen banks to push the IPO, which could value Porsche at as much as €80bn-€90bn, say informed sources.
VW has pitched the listing as a way for Porsche to gain greater autonomy in areas such as software and partnerships while it continues to benefit from a symbiotic relationship with VW.
That narrative has sparked pushback from investors, who have flagged a listing structure that fails to make the asset more independent from the billionaire Porsche and Piech families and headwinds in the overall IPO market. Under the plan, the family would gain a blocking minority stake of 25% plus one share.
Sales of the 911, Porsche’s most profitable model, could approach a record 40,000 units this year and help deliver luxury-level ebitda margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysis.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.