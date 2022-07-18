Goldman traders rescue earnings from investment-banking slump

Deal includes option for 30 extra jets and will give US aircraft manufacturer hope of closing gap with rival Airbus
Goldman Sachs’s traders countered the industry’s deal-making slump with revenue gains that raced past analysts’ estimates.
The trading operation posted a 32% surge in second-quarter revenue that included another banner period for fixed income, which jumped 55%, the New York-based firm said on Monday.
The gains helped ward off the steep slowdown in investment banking as the volatility that spurred gains for its trading group weighed on the capital-markets and asset-management businesses.
Goldman was the last of the six biggest US banks to post results, with investors scouring the reports for clues on the health of the economy.
Company executives last week said the US is well positioned to withstand fallout from surging inflation, even if rising interest rates push the economy into a recession in coming quarters. Bank bosses warned that a potent mix of hurdles are still a threat, including inflation and the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Goldman shares have dropped about 23% this year, pushing its price-to-book value below 1 — an unwelcome development that tracks how investors value the firm’s net assets. The stock climbed 2.7% to $301.94 in early trading in New York on Monday.
Investment-banking revenue fell 41%, reflecting a sharp drop in underwriting, a decline that had been well telegraphed as clients steered clear of capital markets. Analysts were expecting it to fall 46%.
One factor has been the implosion of the SPAC market as Goldman and other banks fled what had been a red-hot market for the blank-cheque vehicles they helped create. Goldman even pulled out of working with most SPACs it took public, spooked by new liability guidelines.
The firm’s asset-management business, which includes the alternatives-investing platform, turned in revenue of $1.08bn, a 79% drop. The unit tends to post volatile results because its own balance-sheet investments drive performance. The bank has signalled its intent to turbocharge fundraising to get to a place where fees from managing outside capital outweigh investments.
The unit is facing a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission focusing on the mutual-funds business in its asset-management arm. The inquiry is focused on whether some investments are in breach of metrics promised in marketing materials regarding environmental, social and governance criteria.
The consumer and wealth business posted revenue of $2.18bn, a 25% increase from a year earlier.
At its debut investor day in 2020, Goldman said its consumer business would break even by this year. It has pushed out that target and budgeted losses exceeding $1.2bn this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The addition of new business lines, the effects of the pandemic and the need to set aside more reserves in line with new accounting rules have contributed to that miss.
Goldman traders rescue earnings from investment-banking slump
