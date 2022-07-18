×

News

Ghana reports first Marburg virus outbreak after two deaths

WHO to assist team in Ashanti region to track down more cases of deadly haemorrhagic fever

18 July 2022 - 17:54 Janice Kew
The Marburg virus under a microscope. Picture: NIAID/BLOOMBERG
The Marburg virus under a microscope. Picture: NIAID/BLOOMBERG

Ghana has announced the country’s first outbreak of Marburg virus disease after a World Health Organisation (WHO) laboratory confirmed earlier test results.

The Institut Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal, received samples from two unrelated deceased patients, the WHO said in an emailed statement. Both showed symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting, and sought treatment at the same hospital within days of each other. The WHO is supporting a joint national investigative team in Ghana’s Ashanti region and alerting neighbouring high-risk countries. 

“Health authorities have responded swiftly, getting a head start,” Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s director for Africa, said in a statement. “Without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand.”

Marburg is a highly infectious viral haemorrhagic fever in the same family as Ebola. It has only rarely been detected in West Africa.

Case fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks, depending on virus strain and the quality of case management, the WHO said. Though no vaccines or antiviral treatments are approved to treat the virus, supportive care of specific symptoms improves survival. 

Bloomberg

