Fine takes the shine off Bank of America’s interest-rates windfall

Bank of America (BofA) posted a rise in net interest income (NII) with the lender reaping the benefits of Federal Reserve rate hikes, while second-quarter results were hit by higher expenses related to regulatory settlements.
Net interest income, a key source of revenue for the bank, rose 22% to $12.4bn in the second quarter on higher rates and loan growth.
Analysts had expected a 20% increase for NII, the revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid. The Fed’s rapid rate increases, intended to tamp down surging inflation, have made banks’ core lending businesses more profitable.
“Solid client activity across our businesses, coupled with higher interest rates, drove strong net interest income growth and allowed us to perform well in a weakened capital markets environment,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement on Monday.
NII is likely to rise even more, climbing $900m to $1bn this quarter, CFO Alastair Borthwick said on a conference call with analysts. Further growth in the fourth quarter is expected to lift the total increase to more than $2bn for the remainder of the year, he said. The “vast majority” of the addition will end up in earnings’ bottom line, BofA executives said on the call.
The company’s noninterest expenses rose 1.5% from a year earlier to $15.3bn, with the “higher expenses recognised for certain regulatory matters”, according to the statement. BofA is expected to pay a $200m fine related to a sweeping US probe into the use of unapproved personal devices, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s the same fine amount JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have disclosed in the investigation.
BofA isn’t expecting additional costs related to its current regulatory matters going forward, Borthwick said on a conference call with reporters, declining to comment on the specifics of the device probe.
Net income fell 32% to $6.25bn, or 73c a share. Adjusted earnings were expected to total 75c, the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Companywide, revenue totalled $22.7bn, up from $21.5bn a year earlier.
The share price of BofA of Charlotte, North Carolina, rose 1.6% to $32.76 in New York, but it has fallen 26% this year.
The bank’s traders slightly missed estimates, with bond-trading revenue up 19% to $2.34bn and equity trading rising 1.5% to $1.66bn. The second quarter saw dramatic market swings tied to rate hikes, surging inflation, recession fears and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The firm’s fixed-income traders delivered better-than-expected performance, helped by the firm’s performance in macro products such as rates and currencies, Borthwick said.
Investment banking revenue fell 41% as the same market tumult that drove trading up muted deal making. Fees for advising on M&As declined 4%, and revenue from equity and debt issuance dropped 85% and 41%, respectively.
The company’s loan balances rose 12% to $1.03-trillion at the end of the second quarter, roughly matching analysts’ estimates. Bank of America expects loan balances to grow in the mid- to high-single digits going forward, Borthwick told analysts. Lending has been a key focus for investors, with government-stimulus payments undercutting borrowing by companies and consumers during the pandemic, and rising interest rates now making loans costlier.
The bank is reserving for loan growth, and changing its “baseline assumptions for a macroeconomic” environment that appears to be worsening, Borthwick said. BofA had provisions for credit losses of $523m in the second quarter.
“The reserve releases are likely behind us, but obviously at this point forward we’re going to watch how the economic conditions develop,” Borthwick said.
Client balances in the Merrill Lynch Wealth Management business declined 8.2% to $2.82-trillion.
