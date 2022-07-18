Deliveroo cuts growth outlook as consumers order less

Masiyiwa wants to expand from cybersecurity to payment services in a region that lacks digital infrastructure
Deliveroo slashed projections for sales growth this year after the value of transactions on its platform grew more slowly in the latest quarter, reflecting mounting challenges facing the delivery service’s consumers.
The London-based food-delivery company said that gross transaction value was projected to rise 4% to 12% this year, after previously forecasting growth of 15% to 25%, according to a statement on Monday.
That reduction comes after GTV rose 2% year-on-year in the second quarter in constant currency, compared with a 12% expansion in the first quarter.
Shares in Deliveroo fell 1.2% to 84.10 pence at 8.23am after earlier sinking as much as 6% at the start of trading in London on Monday.
The company’s stock had plunged about 60% this year before Monday’s announcement as investors turned to profit-generating businesses rather than fast-growing and money-losing technology companies. Deliveroo has stepped up efforts to generating more cash, rolling out an advertising platform and outlining plans to reach break-even status in the next couple of years.
Other rivals have also reduced their forecasts for this year, marking a slowdown after food delivery services boomed in the pandemic. Just Eat Takeaway.com pared its projections in April for GTV to grow in the mid-single digits percentage points this year, down from an earlier estimate in the mid-teens.
The latest announcement from Deliveroo was “disappointing,” Citigroup analyst Monique Pollard said. She added that the reiterated earnings outlook may mitigate a negative share reaction.
Delivery companies face an increasingly challenging environment, with economic growth slowing while consumers face soaring inflation. Investors have taken note, with tens of billions of value wiped from stock prices this year.
Deliveroo also said in its trading update that it generated £3.56bn (R73bn) in GTV during the first half of the year, a 7% increase year-on-year. Guidance for the margin of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was maintained at between -1.5% to -1.8% of GTV, and the company said its balance sheet remains strong.
Full results for the first half of the year will be released on August 10.
